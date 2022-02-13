Switzerland could be first to ban animal testing

Switzerland could become the first country to completely ban medical testing on animals.

Voters head to the polls on Sunday (February 13) after animal rights groups gathered enough support to stage a referendum in the country, which hosts a huge pharmaceuticals sector.

The result of the referendum will be binding.

Renato Werndli is a doctor from northeast Switzerland who launched the initiative.

"Animals should not suffer for the sake of humans, it's simple. Our opponents have said it (animal testing) is necessary for scientific reasons, but we have spoken to the people who develop research methods, and they have come to a completely different conclusion. Animal experiments for scientific reasons are very questionable and lead to volatile results. Using animals as instruments is difficult because they have moods, emotions, a psyche."

Werndli says research methods such as biochips -- tiny chips that host large numbers of biochemical reactions -- computer simulations or microdosing of humans would be more effective alternatives.

According to government research, more than 550,000 animals died in laboratory tests in 2020 in Switzerland.

The pharmaceuticals sector has warned the move would force companies and researchers to relocate abroad.

Pharma bosses also say that an animal testing ban could lead to the end of new drugs.

Maries van den Broek of the University of Zurich conducts research that implants tumors into mice to study how their immune system can be strengthened to fight cancer.

"I think to be an example for the world, Switzerland should not move away from animal experiments, but rather be very transparent, inform the public what we are doing, why we are doing it, how we are doing it, to make people understand the necessity of this type of experiments."

The ban is not expected to pass - the latest opinion polls show only 26% of voters are in favor.

Werdnli however remains hopeful.

"We will try to bring more moderate proposals forward, and with 100,000 signatures, we can trigger another referendum in Switzerland. We will again try to convince the voters if we lose. But I still hope there will be a surprise."