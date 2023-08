STORY: Videos posted on social media showed the muddy brown torrents in the swollen Saji river in the western Tottori prefecture which caused roads to cave in by the riverbank.

Typhoon Lan, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall on Tuesday (August 15) morning at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 250 miles (400 km) southwest of Tokyo.

Although it had weakened to a tropical storm by Tuesday (August 15) evening, forecasters warned concentrated rains were still possible across a wide area, with parts of central Japan recording 23 inches (585 mm) of rain within 24 hours.