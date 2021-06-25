Sydney, Australia's largest city, in two-week hard COVID-19 lockdown

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - Sydney and some surrounding
areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday
as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of
the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases.
More than a million people in downtown Sydney and eastern
suburbs of Australia's biggest city were already under lockdown
due to the outbreak, but health authorities said they needed to
expand the curbs after more infections were recorded, with
exposure sites increasing beyond the initial areas of concern.
"Even though we don't want to impose burdens unless we
absolutely have to, unfortunately this is a situation where we
have to," said New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
Australia has been more successful in managing the pandemic
than many other advanced economies through swift border
closures, social distancing rules and high compliance, reporting
just over 30,400 cases and 910 COVID-19 deaths.
But the country has struggled with its vaccination rollout,
and states have been plagued in recent months by small
outbreaks. These have been contained through speedy contact
tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time or snap hard
lockdowns.
Saturday's lockdown in New South Wales will also include the
regions of Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong, which
surround Sydney.
Under the rules in place through July 9, people can leave
home for essential work, medical care, education or shopping.
The rest of the state will have limits on public gatherings and
masks will be obligatory indoors.
"There was no point doing it for three days or five days
because it wouldn't have done the job," Berejiklian told a news
briefing.
Her conservative state government was reluctant to impose
the lockdown, but a growing number of health experts called for
it, as Australia remains largely unvaccinated.
On Saturday, the case of a worker at the Granites gold mine
in the Tanami Desert of the Northern Territory prompted the
territory's authorities to order the isolation of more than
1,600 people in three states who had had contact with the
worker.
The mine, owned by Newmont Corp, was put into
lockdown.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)