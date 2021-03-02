Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sydney CBD workers returning but still a long way to go

03/02/2021 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Property Council of Australia's latest office occupancy survey shows occupancy in Sydney's CBD office buildings has increased 3 points from 45 to 48 per cent between January and February 2021.

NSW Executive Director Jane Fitzgerald said Sydney had the greatest increase in office occupancy in this period, followed by Brisbane, the only other capital city to show an increase in this period (one point).

'Sydney still has double the current occupancy rates of Melbourne, who recorded a drop in occupancy figures from 31 percent to 24 per cent. This shows the dramatic impact lock downs have on our CBDs,' Ms Fitzgerald said.

Australia's two largest cities, Melbourne and Sydney still hold the two lowest occupancy rates in the nation, with Darwin showing the highest occupancy in the nation with a second consecutive report of 80 per cent.

'New South Wales saw slow but steady growth in the past month, building on the confidence in the state government and the lack of community transmitted COVID cases in the state,' Ms Fitzgerald said.

'The sturdy position of the NSW Premier to keep borders open and only lock down local areas with local outbreaks is laying the path for life in a COVID managed way.

'The most recent results from our survey shows how great the challenge is balancing keeping the community safe, restoring community confidence and keeping the economy open.'

Ms Fitzgerald said that as the vaccination programme rolls out across the nation, with NSW now well underway, and the investment from the NSW government in city vibrancy activities, the city is well set for welcoming workers back to a vibrant and safe environment.

The Property Council also records key influences in these trends, as reported by the country's largest landlords. A marked increase in the impact of Government public health restrictions/lockdowns has been recorded between January and February 2021. The other major contributing factor is reported to be preferences for greater flexibility including working from home, albeit with a small reduction in this sentiment between January and February.

Office occupancy by CBD

CBD Dec 2020 Jan 2021 Feb 2021
Melbourne 13% 31% 24%
Sydney 45% 45% 48%
Brisbane 61% 63% 64%
Canberra 65% 68% 65%
Adelaide 68% 69% 69%
Hobart 76% 80% 76%
Perth 77% 66% 65%
Darwin 82% 80% 80%
Figures are based on responses from Property Council members who own or manage CBD office buildings and cover occupancy for the period from 22 to 28 February 2021.

Media contact: Lauren Conceicao | M 0499 774 356 | E lconceicao@propertycouncil.com.au

Disclaimer

PCA - Property Council of Australia published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 21:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pBANCO DO ESTADO DO RIO GRANDE DO SUL S A  : Material Fact - Interest on Equity 4Q20
PU
05:00pENERGY RESOURCES OF AUSTRALIA  : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
05:00pFounderpath Raises $10 Million Fund, Creates Alternative to Venture Capital for Bootstrapped SaaS Founders 
GL
05:00pMannKind Corporation to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
GL
05:00pSmart Sand, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
05:00pThe Children's Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:59pIRIDEX CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:59pHEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:59pLEWIS & CLARK BANCORP  : Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year to Date Results
BU
04:59pIndustrials Nudge Lower As Global Growth Bets Pared -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5TRANSPARENCY AT CBO: Future Plans and a Review of 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ