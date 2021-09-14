Sydney nightly curfew to end as COVID-19 vaccinations hit fresh milestone

* First-dose vaccination tops 80% in NSW, nears 70% in
Victoria
* NSW premier warns only vaccinated may enjoy freedoms
SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A curfew imposed on more than
two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hardest hit by the
spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will end on Wednesday
night, authorities said, stopping short of easing more lockdown
restrictions.
Officials said first-dose COVID-19 vaccination levels have
reached 80% of the New South Wales (NSW) adult population, while
the dual-dose rate in Sydney's home state stands at 48% now.
That's above the national average of 43%, but well below the 70%
level that will trigger the easing of other curbs first imposed
three months ago.
Authorities expect to achieve the 70% rate around the middle
of next month, and plans to relax more restrictions once it has
climbed to 80%.
"The stabilisation and decline in some areas of concern are
pleasing and we are at a critical stage ... but the best advice
we have is that it's too early and too risky to do anything
further today," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a media
conference in Sydney.
Despite recent Delta outbreaks, Australia's coronavirus
numbers remain low compared with many other countries, with some
78,600 cases and 1,116 deaths.
Berejiklian warned it would be against the law for the
unvaccinated to attend any public venues once the state hits
70%, when the fully vaccinated are promised more freedom.
"It's black and white. If you're not vaccinated, you can't
go to a restaurant, you can't go to a cafe," she said, urging
the unvaccinated to get their shots soon.
New South Wales, the epicentre of Australia's Delta
outbreak, reported a slight rise in new infections to 1,259, the
majority in Sydney, from 1,127 on Tuesday, and 12 deaths.
Australia is struggling to quell a third wave of infections
that has hit its two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and
the capital Canberra, forcing nearly half the country's 25
million people into strict stay-at-home restrictions.
Neighbouring Victoria state on Wednesday said new cases fell
for the second straight day to 423 new cases as its first-dose
vaccination rate neared the 70% level, about a week ahead of
schedule, where some curbs on travel limit and outdoor exercise
will be eased.
Meanwhile Ballarat, a regional town 115 km (71 miles)
northwest of Melbourne, will enter a one-week lockdown from
Wednesday night after four new cases were detected, authorities
said.
Melbourne, the state capital, is in an extended lockdown
while most regional areas in Victoria came out of strict
stay-at-home restrictions last week.
(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jane Wardell and Kenneth
Maxwell)