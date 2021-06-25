Sydney's COVID-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales
state reported 29 locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Saturday,
with the authorities signalling more restrictions may be imposed
on the partially locked Sydney as exposure sites increased.
Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most
populous state that were already announced on Friday, taking the
number of infections linked to the Bondi outbreak to 80.
Australia has been more highly successful in managing the
pandemic than many other advanced economies through swift border
closures, social distancing rules and a high community
compliance with them, reporting just over 30,400 cases and 910
COVID-19 deaths.
But the country has struggled significantly with the
vaccination rollout and small outbreaks continue. On Friday, the
government granted a provisional approval for the Johnson &
Johnson vaccine, potentially expanding its supply
options.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would
hold an emergency government meeting with health authorities
later on Saturday.
"The situation is worsening beyond what we would have liked
to have seen this morning, and the reason for that is that the
new exposure sites are outside of those areas of concern we had
highlighted," Berejiklian told a news briefing.
"There is concern that some of those cases may have been
exposed for a number of days without the person knowing they had
the virus, and that where our concern is. And that's what we
will be looking at in the next few hours."
New South Wales is fighting to contain an outbreak of the
highly infectious Delta variant. More than one million people in
downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs were put into a
week-long lockdown on Saturday.
The lockdown, which the conservative state government was
reluctant to impose, has created confusion. For example, King
Street, a hip destination in Sydney's Newtown suburb filled with
pubs and restaurants, was split in two - part locked down, part
open.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)