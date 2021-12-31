Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sydney's firework display brings in 2022

12/31/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Six tonnes of fireworks, 25,000 shooting effects, 9,000 aerial shells, 80,000 pyrotechnic effects including new fireworks in the shapes of whales, whirlwinds and cubes lit up the sky to mark the occasion with the Sydney Harbour Bridge the focal point of the show.

Many countries have scaled back New Year celebrations in an effort to contain rampant contagion from the Omicron coronavirus variant, but celebrations proceeded in Sydney as normal after last year's plans were toned down due to COVID-19.

The fireworks were launched from barges around the harbour, as well as the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge for the traditional 12-minute display.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pOmicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows
RE
11:59aDollar on track for best year since 2015
RE
11:58aDefensive stocks may be ripe for reversal after stellar December
RE
11:56aWheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains
RE
11:53aDollar on track for best year since 2015
RE
11:44aGold marks yearly dip as central banks seek to wean economy off stimulus
RE
11:41aUK companies face New Year Brexit import controls
RE
11:37aRequests emerge for westward gas supplies via Yamal-Europe - data
RE
11:34aStocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar and oil dip
RE
11:27aInflation in December 2021 - CCPI
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS