Sydney's firework display brings in 2022

Six tonnes of fireworks, 25,000 shooting effects, 9,000 aerial shells, 80,000 pyrotechnic effects including new fireworks in the shapes of whales, whirlwinds and cubes lit up the sky to mark the occasion with the Sydney Harbour Bridge the focal point of the show.

Many countries have scaled back New Year celebrations in an effort to contain rampant contagion from the Omicron coronavirus variant, but celebrations proceeded in Sydney as normal after last year's plans were toned down due to COVID-19.

The fireworks were launched from barges around the harbour, as well as the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge for the traditional 12-minute display.