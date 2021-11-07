Sydney to further ease COVID-19 curbs on Monday as vaccinations pick up

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australia's largest city of Sydney will
further ease social distancing curbs on Monday, a month after
emerging from a coronavirus lockdwon that lasted nearly 100
days, as close to 90% of people have got both doses of vaccine,
officials said.
Although limited to people who are fully inoculated, the
relaxation in the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney,
lifts limits on house guests or outdoor gatherings, among other
measures.
"We're leading the nation out of the pandemic," said state
premier Dominic Perrottet, as he called for a "final push" to
reach, and even surpass, a milestone of 95% vaccinations.
Several hundred people held an anti-vaccine protest on
Sunday in the state's capital of Sydney, but such opposition is
slight in Australia, where polls show vaccination opponents
number in the single digits.
The southeastern state of Victoria recorded the majority of
Australia's 1,417 new coronavirus cases, with public health
figures showing 10 more deaths.
There were no new infections in the remote Northern
Territory, where a snap lockdown was extended until midnight on
Monday to tackle a small outbreak in some areas.
Australia crossed the 80% mark of full inoculations on
Saturday.
"That should give us all confidence in terms of opening up,"
federal finance minister Simon Birmingham told broadcaster
Channel 9 in an interview on Sunday.
Australia eased international border curbs on Monday for the
first time during the pandemic, but only for its vaccinated
public from states with high levels of inoculation.
However domestic travel is still hindered, as most states
and territories keep internal borders shut. Western Australia
state will re-open when it hits the 90% level of double vaccine
doses, its premier said.
Despite the Delta outbreaks that brought lockdowns for
months in the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne,
Australia's tally of COVID-19 infections is far lower than many
developed nations, at just over 180,000 cases and 1,597 deaths.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)