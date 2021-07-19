Log in
Sylvie Légère Ricketts, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Policy Circle, to Appear on Next Steps Forward With Chris Meek July 20

07/19/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvie Légère Ricketts, co-founder and chairman of the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization The Policy Circle, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, July 20.

“When it comes to fostering and inspiring the next generation of female changemakers, Sylvie Légère Ricketts is highly regarded as an established leader and influencer,” Meek said. “I look forward to not only discussing how The Policy Circle, the nonprofit she co-founded, inspires women to be civic leaders through thoughtful discourse and the core value of personal responsibility, but also her passion for leveraging the power of technology to communicate, educate and unite us all.”

Sylvie Légère Ricketts is a visionary and philanthropist who is laser-focused on developing innovative solutions that unite people for the common good and advance the next generation of female changemakers. Her 20 years of experience in technology, process, and change management with Fortune 500 companies helps shape her vision and strategy to build organizations and movements that ignite potential in others. She co-founded The Policy Circle in 2015, which has grown to become a thriving nonpartisan, non-profit organization transforming communities in 42 states.

Sylvie is deeply committed to economic and educational opportunities – especially in her hometown of Chicago. She is a member of the Board of the Chicago Cubs Charities, which supports people and organizations improving the lives of children and families across Chicago and beyond. Sylvie also serves on the Board of the Bradley Impact Fund. She earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Ottawa and a master’s degree in computer science with a specialization in the learning sciences from Northwestern University. Sylvie recently launched the podcast, The Civic Leader, and is frequently sought after as a speaker focused on leadership and civic engagement. A healthy living advocate, Sylvie enjoys running, cycling, camping, and traveling with her husband, Todd, and their three children.

“Continuously curious about the ways in which technology can enhance our lives, Sylvie’s experiences and insight have the power to ignite that same curiosity in the Next Steps Forward audience,” Meek said. “Her intelligence and passion will lead the audience to think about public policy and technology in a new way.”

Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

