Symbridge : Adds Chief Technology Officer David Josse to Executive Team

New CTO David Josse will lead platform and financial services development for hybrid digital asset exchange Symbridge

Symbridge, the digital asset exchange tailored for institutional traders and accredited investors, today announced former Goldman Sachs global lead of data engineering, David Josse, as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Currently operating in alpha, Symbridge services clients trading digital assets in a highly performant, fully regulated manner. With the addition of Josse, Symbridge is poised to expand its innovative services.

Led by co-founder and CEO Michael McGuire, Symbridge has spearheaded a hybrid approach to building a secure and permissionless digital asset exchange, which is fully regulated, US-domiciled and operates at an institutional scale. Due to its hybrid distributed design, Symbridge can trade digital assets and tokenized commodities in a high-throughput, low-latency manner with no single point of failure. This functionality enables the features that institutional traders expect with the benefits of security, auditability and availability which the blockchain-native platform provides.

“We are very pleased to have David Josse join the growing Symbridge leadership team,” said Symbridge CEO Michael McGuire. “His expertise in building high-performance financial platforms will help Symbridge become the go-to exchange for institutions looking to securely trade digital assets and tokenized commodities.”

Prior to joining Symbridge, Josse led data engineering at Goldman Sachs globally. During his tenure, Josse was responsible for building a world class data, analytics and business intelligence platform for all products within the Marcus digital portfolio, including development of the Apple Card platform built on Amazon Cloud (AWS), effectively modernizing critical infrastructure. As the vice president and senior development manager of the Marquee Engineering division, Josse refined Goldman Sachs’ Prime Brokerage client technology through highly-scalable, external-facing web platforms for institutional hedge fund clients. He led a team to develop and support the company’s flagship applications which included asset management, payment/trade processing, securities and cash journaling and trade reporting.

“Symbridge’s powerful hybrid architecture of digital asset exchange speaks to the team’s innovative spirit and eye for problem-solving,” said Josse. “Being on the bleeding edge of crypto and blockchain is really exciting, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to combine my expertise in building high performing trading platforms with the new, ever-evolving markets of blockchain.”

Josse previously led the technology infrastructure and product strategy as a founding member for a financial software startup company, TransactTools, which quickly became a leader in the FIX messaging engine and pre-trade certification space. TransactTools was acquired by the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 to bolster NYSE’s technology offering. His addition to the Symbridge C-suite will enable the company to leverage his previous experience and expertise building highly available financial tools as Symbridge continues to develop cutting-edge digital asset trading solutions that service institutional clientele.

About Symbridge

Symbridge combines blockchain native technology and a proprietary execution engine to optimize digital asset trading through a US-domiciled and regulated digital asset exchange. Symbridge provides institutional and accredited investors with access to digital assets and tokenized commodities with the same security, speed and transparency as traditional asset classes.

