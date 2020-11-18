Symetra Demonstrates Why We All Need ‘Teammates' in New Ad Campaign

Symetra strikes a heartwarming note in new consumer advertising set to debut Nov. 18 and run throughout the upcoming holiday season. Narrated by WNBA star Sue Bird, “Teammates” features an uplifting collage of everyday moments that illustrate the many ways we rely upon one another for support through life’s daily challenges and affirms Symetra’s 60-year commitment to do the same for its customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005886/en/

Photo caption: Symetra strikes a heartwarming note in new consumer advertising set to run throughout the upcoming holiday season. Narrated by WNBA star Sue Bird, “Teammates” features an uplifting collage of everyday moments that illustrate the many ways we rely upon one another for support through life’s daily challenges and affirms Symetra’s commitment to do the same for its customers. Tagline: “For over 60 years, Symetra Life Insurance Company has been committed to helping make the future feel a little less uncertain. So, if you’re working to build a better future for yourself, your family or your world, keep working and keep moving forward because we’ve got your back.” Photo Credit: Copacino Fujikado, Seattle

“Our new advertising has a very simple message: Symetra is there for you, whenever you need us and for whatever life throws your way. We wanted to touch hearts and really help viewers connect with what Symetra stands for in a positive, inclusive way that feels right for the moment and the season,” said Trinity Parker, senior vice president, Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs. “Building on the tremendous response to our ‘Sue+Megan at Home’ campaign earlier this year, we’re thrilled to have a teammate like Sue Bird narrate for us as we continue to elevate the Symetra brand.”

“Teammates” celebrates the big ways and small moments in which we show up for each other, are there for each other, uplift each other — and the comfort and security that support brings. The spot opens with a dad helping his young daughter build self-esteem by encouraging her to repeat the words “I am smart” as he holds her in front of a mirror. It then moves through a sequence of ‘teammates’ in action, whether a grandson visiting his grandmother in a COVID-compliant setting on Mother’s Day, an armed services member greeting his dad after a tour of duty, a young man working out under the faithful eye of his Golden Retriever, or Sue Bird coaching a group of enthusiastic middle-schoolers.

“Teammates” (v/o: Sue Bird)

“An advocate. An ally. A teammate.

Someone who supports you. Fights for you. Runs through walls for you.

Holds you tight. And lifts you up.

For over 60 years, Symetra Life Insurance Company has been committed to helping make the future feel a little less uncertain. So, if you’re working to build a better future for yourself, your family or your world, keep working and keep moving forward because we’ve got your back.”

“Teammates” was produced by Seattle-based Copacino Fujikado, Symetra’s creative agency of record since 2004. Targeting female financial decision-makers, the campaign features :60, :30 and :15 executions that will appear on popular streaming platforms like Hulu, YouTube TV, and ABC/Disney OTT, as well as nationally on the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movie Channel’s holiday programming through Dec. 31. A supporting social media campaign will feature 15-second versions of the ad.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005886/en/