Symetra Honored as 2021 ‘Corporate Champion' by the Puget Sound Business Journal

Bellevue-based life insurer also named one of region’s Top 75 Corporate Philanthropists

Symetra Life Insurance Company has been named a 2021 Corporate Champion by the Puget Sound Business Journal as part of the publication’s annual Corporate Citizenship Awards recognizing nine companies that “give back to their communities and inspire real change.” Symetra was honored as the Economic Opportunity award recipient for its support of two programs: United Way of King County’s “Bridge to Finish” initiative, which helps low-income students get the assistance they need to stay in school and complete their education; and “Care & Feeding,” a Symetra initiative which supported struggling small restaurants during the pandemic by funding meal preparation and delivery to healthcare facilities and homeless shelters.

“Just one year after launching our new Symetra Empowers Communities program, we are honored to receive this acknowledgement from the Puget Sound Business Journal and to be included among our fellow honorees. Symetra’s community focus is deeply aligned with our core values as a business and strives to build equitable and transformative change for women and youth in underserved communities where we work, live and do business,” said Trinity Parker, senior vice president, Marketing, Public Affairs & Communications.

The Puget Sound Business Journal also recognized the region’s top 75 corporate philanthropists at the Corporate Citizenship Awards ceremony, held virtually on May 20th. Symetra was recognized among the Top 25 large-sized companies. Collectively, 2021’s Corporate Philanthropy List Makers had combined cash giving in Washington state of over $200 million in 2020.

About Bridge to Finish

Education is widely acknowledged as the best way to break the cycle of poverty. At community college—where more than half of the students live below the poverty line—staying in school can be especially challenging. Symetra funding supported the United Way of King County’s “Bridge to Finish” Emergency Grant services for more than 40 women pursuing a college degree or certificate at nine local colleges, including South Seattle College, Seattle Central College, Cascadia College, Bellevue College, Highline College and Renton Technical College. The program offers access to emergency grants that provided income and financial education support.

About Care & Feeding

Launched in April 2020 and initially focused on Symetra’s hometown Puget Sound community, “Care & Feeding” provided financial assistance to local restaurant owners struggling due to the pandemic and much-needed meals to local shelters and healthcare facilities. The Symetra-funded meal preparation and delivery program partnered with 43 small restaurants, nearly half of which were owned or operated by women and/or BIPOC community members, delivering nearly 22,000 meals to 38 medical facilities and 23 shelters across 13 states.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

