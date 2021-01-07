SynBiotic : now also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Xetra | Prominent placement boosts growth course

Munich, January 7, 2021.

The cannabis company SynBiotic SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ777 / WKN: A2LQ77) has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Xetra since Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser was committed as a designated sponsor.

As the only listed company in Germany in this sector, shares of SynBiotic SE have already been traded on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange in the general open market since November 2019 and on the primary market there since December 16, 2020.

Commenting on today's move, CEO Lars Müller said: 'The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the Xetra electronic trading system enables private and institutional investors to access our stock even more easily and with greater liquidity. Increased awareness through the capital market and better tradability of our shares is part of our efforts to position SynBiotic as a European market leader.'

With consolidated net sales of circa 10 million euros in 2020 and a positive annual result, SynBiotic SE is one of the few profitable players in the European cannabis/cannabinoid sector. For 2021 and the ensuing years, the company plans to increase annually by well over 50% in revenue through organic growth as well as through acquisitions.

Only shortly before Christmas, the company therefore carried out a capital increase and successfully placed 375,000 new shares on the market. With the proceeds of almost 6.4 million euros, the company is striving to finance its further growth in a booming business: pharmaceutical and dietary supplements as well as food products and cosmetics with various cannabinoids such as CBD or CBG not only derived from the hemp plant.

About SynBiotic SE

SynBiotic SE is a platform company with an EU-focused buy & build investment approach. The focus is on the alternative production of functionally superior cannabinoids as well as the development of wellness and pharmaceutical product formulations for the end customer under its own brands. In addition, the company is committed to the synthetic production of cannabinoids and the development of pharmaceutical and dietary supplements as well as cosmetic products.