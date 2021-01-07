Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SynBiotic : now also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Xetra | Prominent placement boosts growth course

01/07/2021 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich, January 7, 2021.

The cannabis company SynBiotic SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ777 / WKN: A2LQ77) has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Xetra since Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser was committed as a designated sponsor.

As the only listed company in Germany in this sector, shares of SynBiotic SE have already been traded on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange in the general open market since November 2019 and on the primary market there since December 16, 2020.

Commenting on today's move, CEO Lars Müller said: 'The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the Xetra electronic trading system enables private and institutional investors to access our stock even more easily and with greater liquidity. Increased awareness through the capital market and better tradability of our shares is part of our efforts to position SynBiotic as a European market leader.'

With consolidated net sales of circa 10 million euros in 2020 and a positive annual result, SynBiotic SE is one of the few profitable players in the European cannabis/cannabinoid sector. For 2021 and the ensuing years, the company plans to increase annually by well over 50% in revenue through organic growth as well as through acquisitions.

Only shortly before Christmas, the company therefore carried out a capital increase and successfully placed 375,000 new shares on the market. With the proceeds of almost 6.4 million euros, the company is striving to finance its further growth in a booming business: pharmaceutical and dietary supplements as well as food products and cosmetics with various cannabinoids such as CBD or CBG not only derived from the hemp plant.

About SynBiotic SE

SynBiotic SE is a platform company with an EU-focused buy & build investment approach. The focus is on the alternative production of functionally superior cannabinoids as well as the development of wellness and pharmaceutical product formulations for the end customer under its own brands. In addition, the company is committed to the synthetic production of cannabinoids and the development of pharmaceutical and dietary supplements as well as cosmetic products.

Disclaimer

SynBiotic SE published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 21:43:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV On Four Local Television Stations In Columbus, Ohio
PR
05:07pAB INBEV : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:07pTanenbaum Equity Partners, Gardner Tanenbaum Subsidiary, Acquires CoreCivic National GSA Portfolio
BU
05:06pStocks, U.S. yields climb after Democrats win control of the Senate
RE
05:06pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pDANONE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:06pAGORA S A : 1/2021 Decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection prohibiting the concentration consisting of taking control by Agora S.A. over Eurozet Sp. z o.o.
PU
05:06pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020
PU
05:06pJOHNS MANVILLE : Announces New JM Corbond® IV Fourth-Generation, Closed-Cell Spray Foam
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Investors reposition for stimulus, spending and tax as they look to Biden
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Mercedes supersized display aims to outdo Tesla's hallmark touchscreen
3U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
4Oil drillers shrug off Trump's U.S. Arctic wildlife refuge auction
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Danish prosecutors drop money laundering charges against ex-Danske Bank st..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ