Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Synaffix Wins Best Platform Technology at 7th Annual World ADC Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company enabling antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, announces that it has won the “Best ADC Platform Technology” category at the 2020 World ADC Awards ceremony.

Synaffix’ ADC platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ which comprise site-specific technology and payloads to enable best-in-class ADCs.

Synaffix was presented the award during the 2020 World ADC Digital event. The finalists were shortlisted through a voting pool of over 1,000 individuals, with a panel of distinguished, independent industry experts from across the ADC field, assessing each finalist to decide the winners.

The judging panel highlighted the following three cornerstone features of the Synaffix ADC platform:

  • Consistent delivery of highly competitive ADC product candidates
  • Strong commercial and scientific validation (over $420m in out-licensing deals, at least six ADCs in development with two in clinical trials)
  • Compatible and easy to use with any antibody

For the full list of winners, see https://worldadc-awards.com/.

Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix said:

“We are greatly honored to be recognized with the award for Best ADC Platform Technology as voted by our industry peers.”

“Our team has worked passionately to provide cutting-edge ADC-enabling technologies, and we have now built what we believe to be an industry-leading platform to enable best-in-class ADC product candidates.”

“Being recognized with this award serves to validate the significant efforts we have already made towards becoming the most prevalent technology across new clinical-stage ADCs.”

Notes to Editors

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix’ proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability but without effector function.

GlycoConnect™ is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats.

HydraSpace™ is a compact and highly polar spacer technology designed for hydrophobic payloads that further enhances therapeutic index.

ToxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans multiple payload classes with MOAs that are well-understood in the ADC space and facilitates ADC product development.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a “one stop” and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect™ and the ADC-enhancing HydraSpace™ technology, the toxSYN™ linker-payload platform rounds out a fully complementary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform comes with an IND-ready CMC package to support a rapid timeline to the clinic. Granted patents covering Synaffix’ technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics and Shanghai Miracogen.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aSeoul Semiconductor's WICOP Bi-color LEDs Are Shining in the Headlamp of Audi A4 Model Year 2020
BU
05:10aLAI SI : 2020 Interim Report
PU
05:10aINTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS :  q2/2020
PU
05:10aJBB BUILDERS INTERNATIONAL : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 june 2020
PU
05:10aTELEFONICA S A : Telefónica turns La Torre Outlet Zaragoza into the most digitalised shopping complex in Spain
PU
05:10aGREAT WALL MOTOR : Issuance of the fourth tranche of ultra short-term financing bonds in 2020
PU
05:10aCANVEST ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION : Interim report 2020
PU
05:10aCHINA WATER AFFAIRS : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:10aVISDYNAMICS : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/07/2020
PU
05:10aGOLDEN SAINT TECHNOLOGIES : GST Financial Report Year Ended 31 March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4J D WETHERSPOON PLC : European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group