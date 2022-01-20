Log in
Synegen Named Totara North America Top Seller 2021

01/20/2022 | 05:01am EST
ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synegen is thrilled to announce that they have been named Totara’s 2021 North America Top Seller. The Totara Partner Awards recognize the best-performing sellers across the global Totara Partner network, with a special focus this year on the new Totara Talent Experience Platform (TXP).

Synegen is a Platinum level Totara partner whose Totara customers include Red Hat, American Society of Anesthesiologists, University of Wisconsin School of Nursing, and Athens Technical College.

Synegen is no stranger to winning Totara Awards, being named the Global Top Seller of the Year in 2016, and securing awards for the Best Technology & Media Project in 2019 with Red Hat and the Best Sport & Lifestyle Project in 2015 with the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

Jason Miller, Director of Business Development, at Synegen, said: “We are honored to receive this award and achieve a goal set for our partnership with Totara in 2021. This achievement was made possible by our valued customers who entrust Synegen with their enterprise learning technology needs alongside a coordinated effort by Synegen’s business development, solution delivery, and support teams in delivering an exceptional customer experience.”

Richard Wyles, CEO at Totara, said: “Congratulations to the whole Synegen team for their success across North America. They have harnessed the power and versatility of the Totara platform to deliver truly outstanding learning and talent development experiences for their customers. Together, we can look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”

For the full list of Totara Partner Award winners, visit the Totara website.

About Synegen:

Founded in 2001, Synegen is a Chicago-area-based technology services consulting firm delivering business-critical solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations. Over the past twenty years, Synegen has enabled national and international partners to utilize technology to solve business problems, increase throughput, and increase revenue. Synegen focuses on the implementation and integration of SaaS products, tailoring open source packaged solutions, and the creation of business continuity of enterprise systems via integrations and customization of custom software solutions or enterprise ERP/CRM systems. For more information, visit www.synegen.com.

Press Contact:

Adrianne Karlovitz
630-803-7131
adrianne.karlovitz@synegen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcb51873-cd67-478c-a87e-c0cc971e991c


HOT NEWS