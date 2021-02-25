Synergy, Inc. : Expands with Focus on Mixed-Use, Multi-Family and Modular Construction

Company continues market leadership in using technology to solve affordable housing crisis

Synergy, Inc., a second-generation and family-owned construction company, recently announced plans to expand its business and focus on modular construction, affordable housing, senior housing and assisted living, and other real estate development projects in the mixed-use and multi-family markets.

The commercial general contractor is a market leader in modular construction through its Synergy Modular brand, with a large focus on affordable housing and market-rate multi-family housing. Synergy Modular was created to address the challenges of labor shortages and rising costs in the affordable housing market. Using advanced off-site construction methods and innovative processes, the company has found success where others have failed in developing and building affordable housing as well as market-rate multi-family, student, and senior housing.

Synergy, Inc. offers a wide variety of construction, development, and financing services that complement the off-site and modular construction businesses. Aside from housing, the company also manages large commercial projects for financial institutions and healthcare companies, among others.

“Our mission is to leverage our decades of experience, proven best practices, advanced off-site and modular construction technologies, and development acumen to create an industry-leading real estate company and solve the affordable housing crisis in America,” said Justin Stewart, CEO of Synergy, Inc.

Advanced offsite and modular construction methods are the biggest trends in the industry today, but many developers struggle to find the right solution and appropriate budget for their projects. Synergy, Inc. has introduced a one-stop, comprehensive feasibility package that pairs the company’s industry-leading expertise with top architects. More information on this optimized, turn-key solution is available at www.synergymodularfeasibility.com.

With offices in Seattle, Scottsdale, and Austin, Synergy, Inc. manages projects throughout the western United States. The company currently has active projects in Washington, California, Arizona, and Texas and is expanding into other states with the right strategic partners. The company is committed to operational excellence and innovation in offsite construction methods and plans to lead the next generation of mixed-use, multi-family, and commercial general contracting, renovations, and specialty projects. More information is available at synergyi.com.

