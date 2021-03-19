Synergy for Ecological Solutions Brings Innovation of Climate Wellness Through Soil Health

Log in
CHEYENNE, Wyo., March 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions officially launches on the first day of Spring, March 20th. SYNERGY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving our environment through a one-of-a-kind program of climate wellness through soil health and other ecological synergies.

News from Send2Press Newswire

"While other carbon programs involve credits, taxes, government programs, and protocols that are not always beneficial or possible for a land manager, at SYNERGY, we started with the science and worked backwards to create a program called YOU360," says Jeff Holder of Synergy for Ecological Solutions. "We let Nature clean the air and we do it by letting individuals and businesses be the solution."

The YOU360 program brings together those who are motivated to help the environment with those who manage open land of any kind, such as ranches, farms, parks, and golf courses.

Donors called Change Agents donate monthly to SYNERGY, who in turn, provides grants to land managers called Land Stewards to change equipment or practices that will result in increased soil health. Better soil increases photosynthesis, which releases more oxygen into the air and sequesters greater carbon into the roots and soil. The You360 program is a natural, organic method for cleaning the air.

President Biden's climate-focused administration has identified carbon capture in soils as critical to air quality health. The You360 program can take advantage of any open land to create carbon sinks for trapping the carbon out of the air.

The US Department of Agriculture has quantified the vast carbon storage potential of healthy soil. A recent study by USDA scientists estimates that Wyoming's rangelands alone have the capacity to store carbon from over 11 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. Combined with acreage across the West and Midwest, the potential to create climate wellness is immense.

"Using our open lands, we can work on carbon neutrality today, not years from now. If we focus on science, it will lead to interaction between soil health and climate wellness," says John Robitaille of Carbon Asset Network.

SYNERGY works with Carbon Asset Network, which is a network of land stewards throughout the nation.

For more information visit:
http://SynergyForEcologicalSolutions.org
http://CarbonAssetNetwork.com

Media Relations:
Jeff Holder
Jeff.Holder@SynergyForEcologicalSolutions.org
818.470.0285

Citations

Wyoming State of State: https://pawyo.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Governor-of-top-coal-mining-state-sets-carbon-negative-goal-_-National-_-eastoregonian.com_.pdf

Biden commitment to ag solutions: https://agfundernews.com/carbon-bank-bidens-climate-plan-includes-aimed-at-farmers-who-adopt-regen-practices.html

USDA study: www.nrcs.usda.gov, Carbon Sequestration by Rangelands: Management Effects and Potential Wyoming Carbon Dioxide Emissions: https://www.eia.gov/environment/emissions/state/

News Source: Synergy for Ecological Solutions

Related link: https://www.synergyforecologicalsolutions.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/synergy-for-ecological-solutions-brings-innovation-of-climate-wellness-through-soil-health/

