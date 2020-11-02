Syngenta Group : ranked No. 4 overall and honored as top agriculture employer in 2020 Science magazine survey

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta Group has been recognized as one of the world's top five leading biotech employers – and the top agriculture employer – in the 2020 Science Careers Top Employers Survey. The company ranked fourth on the annual ranking of top employers in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related industries, marking its highest ranking ever and the 11th time in 12 years of recognition by the prestigious global survey.

The annual survey identifies companies with the best reputations as employers, based on 21 characteristics, informed by more than 7,650 completed surveys from readers of Science and other survey invitees from representative industries. An independent research firm conducts the survey and uses a mathematical process to determine the driving characteristics of a top employer and to assign a unique score to rate each company's employer reputation. Survey participants specifically cited being an innovation leader and socially responsible among Syngenta Group's strengths.

"Our scientists and researchers are proud of their work and are committed to the company's ambition of helping farmers safely and sustainably feed the world," said Gusui Wu, Head of Global Seeds Research. "Our future depends on innovation. In R&D, we try to create the conditions for accelerating innovation. These include strengthening the collaborative culture, putting science and scientists at the center and more closely connecting R&D projects with farmers' needs and the challenges of the planet."

Camilla Corsi, Head of Global Crop Protection Research, added: "Our role as an innovation leader is built on a foundation of open collaboration. We have an R&D organization that is fully committed to partnering with institutes, universities and NGOs across the world to deliver new technologies into the hands of growers. There has never been a more exciting time to work in agriculture."

The recognition by Science magazine offers yet another proof point of Syngenta Group's commitment to be the industry leader in technology and innovation. The Group's mission is to deploy scientific innovations, technologies, and services to help farmers sustainably provide the world with better food, feed, fiber and fuel, while conserving resources and protecting the environment. The company continues to invest in R&D to further support growers, strengthened by a recently announced R&D innovation center in Illinois, USA, and acquisitions of Sensako and a leading Biologicals company, Valagro.

"Our global Seeds business is focused on delivering exceptional value to growers today and the next big innovation advancements that will shape agriculture in the future. This will involve bringing together existing and new biotechnology and native traits, combined with digital and data science, enabling us to better understand genetic diversity and redesign crops to maximize yield and product utility," said Jeff Rowe, President Syngenta Seeds. "By combining science disciplines, we're able to bring more genetic and trait choice to growers around the world. Our great scientists are providing farmers with the best products and technology to help them thrive in challenging environments."

The complete rankings of the 2020 survey can be found at the Science magazine website.

The company has biotechnology and seeds research operations globally, with centers of innovation in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, and Beijing, China. For more information about innovation at Syngenta Group, visit https://www.syngenta.com/innovation-agriculture.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's leading agricultural technology and innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. Its 49,000 people across more than 100 countries strive to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Swiss-based and Chinese-owned, the group draws strength from its four business units – Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA® headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China – that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

