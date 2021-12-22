Syniverse Announces Release of Investor Video Podcasts

Syniverse, the “world’s most connected company”TM and the premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises, announced that it has released the following video podcasts.

Carrier segment President John McRae discusses the business’s opportunities from 5G.

Enterprise segment President Chris Rivera discusses the business’s opportunities from Messaging.

VP Investor Relations Stanley Martinez summarizes investor Q&A from Syniverse’s meetings at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference.

A link to these recordings has been posted to the M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (“MBAC”) investor relations website and transcripts for each will be filed with the SEC’s EDGAR system later today.

In August 2021, Syniverse announced their plan to go public through a merger agreement with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC). Upon closing of the transaction, Syniverse will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SYNV.”

About Syniverse

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse’s proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for over 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

