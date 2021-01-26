Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Syniverse : Delivers First of Its Kind RCS Hub with Enhanced Interoperability for Mobile Operators

01/26/2021 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Syniverse RCS P2P Hub Advances Messaging Capabilities for Millions of Mobile Messaging Users

Syniverse today announced the growth of its rich communications services (RCS) person-to-person (P2P) hub to expedite the company’s messaging platform’s globally. In addition to having privacy and security compliance, the Syniverse RCS P2P hub provides mobile network operators with a single connection to more than 85 mobile networks and over-the-top (OTT) providers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126005241/en/

John McRae (Photo: Business Wire)

John McRae (Photo: Business Wire)

For nearly a year, Syniverse has been driving P2P interconnect and interworking by handling an average of more than 400 million messages a day and growing. The Syniverse RCS P2P hub enables more than 250 million subscribers reach to more than 200 countries with more connections planned for 2021.

“The Syniverse RCS P2P hub continues to elevate our messaging capabilities,” said John McRae, President of Carrier, Syniverse. “After undergoing thorough testing and proof of concepts, the Syniverse RCS P2P hub is live and actively empowering mobile operators to exceed their customers’ mobile messaging expectations.”

As standard text messaging (SMS) evolves into 5G powered RCS messaging, the Syniverse RCS P2P hub offers unparalleled interoperability. By coupling the hub with Global ENUM, mobile operators can intelligently route RCS services and VoLTE traffic with confidence of secure message delivery.

With more than 30 years of experience in powering mobile, Syniverse continues to lead the industry with innovative technologies. The RCS P2P hub joins services like clearing and settlement improvements and 3G sunsetting to provide operators with futureproof solutions.

CLICK TO TWEET: .@Syniverse, the world’s most #connected company, offers first of its kind #RCS #P2P hub with enhanced interoperability for #mobileoperators. #syniverse #mobilemessaging https://bit.ly/2WzS6SZ

Digital Assets

Supporting Resources

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world’s most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we’ve delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process more than $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands—nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world’s biggest tech companies, and thousands more—rely on us to shape their future.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aISUN : Energy Announces $2.2 Million Contract for Solar EV Charging and Energy Infrastructure with Meriden Housing Authority
BU
08:24aTRANSUNION : Consumer financial-hardship agreements slow but remain high
AQ
08:24aZALARIS : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08:24aBAE SYSTEM : ' mission planning autonomy software transitions from DARPA to U.S. Air Force
PU
08:24aMAPFRE S A : AM's strategy in Europe and Latin America
PU
08:22aINVESCO LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aGROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES : Intersects Up To 8.7% Zinc and 3.3% Lead (12.0% combined) in Step-Out Drilling at Stonepark, Ireland
AQ
08:21aCORTEXYME, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21a3M : Expects Sales Growth as Customers Return to Offices, Schools
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
4MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
5Travel troubles force Rolls-Royce to cut 2021 flight forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ