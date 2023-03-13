"This expression of interest was not coordinated with the Company and it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be a public acquisition offer on the part of Cinven to all shareholders of Synlab AG", the German company said.
Synlab's shares extended their gains and were trading at around 9 euros per share at 1130 GMT, up around 30% from market open.
This put the company on track for its best day ever and the stock topped Germany's small-cap index which was down 2.41%.
Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Cinven, which holds a 43% stake, was considering taking Synlab private following its IPO two years ago.
The asset manager was weighing the move as demand for testing vanishes following the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg added, citing people familiar with the matter.
