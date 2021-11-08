Synoptek Welcomes Senior Executives to Support Continued Growth

Leading IT Management Firm Also Expands Consulting Division With New Team Members

Synoptek, a leader in the global IT consulting field, is pleased to welcome Jeremy Daum, Chris Gebhardt, Ashley DeMasco Jefferson and Bo Bray to fill a variety of leadership positions within the company. With extensive backgrounds in their respective fields of financial planning analysis and transformation, technology services, people management, human resources, business process improvement and risk management, these new additions will lead tactical initiatives to support Synoptek’s continued expansion and development—while driving value-added services and enhancing outcomes for clients.

“Synoptek has grown over 1100% in the past eight years and our growth trajectory is accelerating as we continue to realize technology-enabled business results for our customers. We are building out our management team to enable our next phase of growth,” said Tim Britt, chief executive officer of Synoptek. “We welcome these executives to Synoptek and are confident that their leadership will allow us to further drive business results and tech-empowered transformation for our customers while creating more opportunity for all Synoptekeans!”

Jeremy Daum will serve as the company’s chief financial officer, bringing with him extensive experience in technology services, financial planning and analysis as well as the transformation of private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served in a variety of leadership roles at Rackspace Technology, a global leader in cloud managed services, including working as the head of global financial planning and analysis and as CFO of the Americas region. In his role with Synoptek, he is focused on building a world-class team, driving strategic partnerships across key business functions and creating scale for the company’s next phase of growth.

Chris Gebhardt brings over 30 years of experience to his new role as Synoptek’s chief information security officer. As a veteran technology and cybersecurity expert, Gebhardt will drive efforts towards establishing and maintaining the enterprise vision while ensuring information assets and technologies are always protected. He will also help in strengthening internal corporate cybersecurity, governance and risk for Synoptek while building relationships with internal teams to create a safe and secure virtual environment.

Ashley DeMasco Jefferson will assume the role of chief people officer at Synoptek. As a seasoned and business-oriented human resources leader with over two decades of experience, Jefferson will lead the charge in reinforcing company culture and ensure all team members at Synoptek are empowered to succeed, collaborate and work in an effective and efficient manner.

Lastly, Bo Bray has been promoted to the role of vice president, ITSM of operations and client advisory for the company. Bray brings with him over 15 years of experience in risk management, business process improvement and customer retention to the role. As vice president, ITSM of operations, Bray will implement strategies and operational best practices to foster continuous service delivery, enable compliance and also work to establish a roadmap for organizational excellence in the application of ITSM services, procedures and tools.

Additionally, Synoptek is pleased to announce an expansion in its consulting division with a variety of new leadership team members:

Brian Engel – Senior Director, Dynamics EPR Practice

Genya Akselrod – Practice Director, Business Applications – CRM

Tuan Le – Director, Strategic Alliances

Monty Staggs– Director, Digital Transformation

Tushar Gadhia – Practice Director – Consulting

William Kane – Practice Director – ServiceNow

“We continue to see growing demand for our technology advisory, digital transformation and technology management services. Most companies don’t have a robust business results driven technology plan – or even know where to start. We’re here to help entities get that in place and accelerate their business-leveraging technology. This requires experienced, results-oriented business and technology experts like the above-mentioned leadership team to partner with our customers and develop technology-enabled strategies,” added Britt.

Synoptek has been regularly acknowledged as one of the Top 100 Cloud Services Providers by Talkin’ Cloud; recognized as a Top Managed Service Provider by Channel Futures in its MSP 501 rankings; and has been named one of the Top Managed Services Providers by MSPMentor; among many other accolades from the likes of Inc. Magazine, Deloitte and more. To learn more, visit www.synoptek.com.

About Synoptek:

Synoptek is a business and technology consulting firm that helps companies envision, transform, and evolve. As a global systems integrator and managed technology services provider, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide to help them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid foundations for their business. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce, and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps organizations grow their business while optimizing and protecting their ecosystem. With growth, ownership, inclusivity, and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

