Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Syntach AB awarded an EU grant of  2.5 million

12/17/2021 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntach AB in Lund, Sweden has been awarded € 2.5 million as a grant and part of blended finance of up to € 17,5 million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support the development of its unique minimally invasive cardiac support system.

Over 60 million people suffer from heart failure, and it is one of the most common causes of death globally. A cardiac support system can prolong and save many lives. Syntach AB is developing a minimally invasive left ventricular assist system that, unlike current systems, does not require open heart surgery to be implanted. Further, it is powered by an implanted battery, avoiding a drive line through the skin and many of the negative side effects associated with conventional left ventricular assist devices.

Rather than replacing the heart function, the Syntach system supports and enhances the natural movement of the mitral valve plane in the heart, making each heartbeat more effective. Minimizing blood exposure to foreign material allows a biocompatible and physiological interaction that further reduces negative side effects.

The EIC has been set up within the EU Horizon Europe program. The aim is to identify and support pioneering new technology and innovation from early research to market launch and scaling up internationally. The funding awarded by the EIC will allow Syntach to accelerate the development of its implantable, minimally invasive cardiac support system.

"We are proud and happy to have been awarded this recognition and support of a potentially game-changing new treatment that may help hundreds of thousands of patients, adding years of quality life," says Prof. Jan Solem, Syntach AB's CEO and inventor.

Tor Peters, Chairman of the Board says: "It is our objective to revolutionize the way heart failure patients are treated while creating a company with the capability to offer this treatment on a global scale. A lot of work remains, but we have a fantastic team in place and paired with the great support from patients, as well as the global interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery communities, we are very optimistic about our future."

Syntach AB is based in Lund, Sweden and develops innovative cardiac support systems as well as mitral valve intervention systems in cooperation with several academic research centres. Syntach works with the Cardiac MR Group at the Department for Clinical Sciences and Clinical Physiology at Lund University. The academic team at Lund University has pioneered the research about the functioning of the heart.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712747/Syntach_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntach-ab-awarded-an-eu-grant-of--2-5-million-301447617.html

SOURCE Syntach AB


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pShell completes acquisition of solar and energy storage developer Savion
PR
01:56pFirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" to Local Charitable Organizations Within Ohio Edison Service Area
PR
01:56pBP P.L.C. : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01:55pIIROC Trading Resumption - EGT
AQ
01:55pCrypto Billionaire, Mike Novogratz Collaborates with Rotary Fund to Launch His NFT for Charity
NE
01:53pAn Airbus A320 Will Be The First Aircraft With New Livery
GL
01:52pSyntach AB awarded an EU grant of  2.5 million
PR
01:51pGhislaine Maxwell's lawyers call Epstein ex-girlfriend as witness in sex abuse trial
RE
01:51pETC Awarded Contract to Be the New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
GL
01:51pETC Awarded Contract to Be the New Electronic Toll Collection System Provider for Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority
GL
Latest news "Companies"