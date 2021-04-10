Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Synthekine Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting 2021 Demonstrating Selective IL-2 Partial Agonist, STK-012, Promotes Anti-Tumor Response without Related Toxicities

04/10/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synthekine to advance STK-012 to IND Filing in 2021

Synthekine Inc., an engineered cytokine therapeutics company, today announced preclinical data presented at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021 demonstrating its alpha/beta selective IL-2 partial agonist, STK-012, induced potent anti-tumor activity while avoiding the toxicities that have hindered the development of IL-2 therapeutics, including vascular leak syndrome (VLS). Synthekine also presented new data on its orthogonal IL-2 and CD-19 CAR-T system (STK-009 and SYNCAR-001).

“IL-2 offers a wealth of therapeutic promises and challenges. While wild-type IL-2 is a potent T-cell stimulator and has shown single agent activity in late-stage cancers, its broad and non-specific activation leads to critical, dose-limiting toxicities,” said Martin Oft, M.D., chief development officer at Synthekine. “We believe that the efficacy of IL-2 is driven by the proliferation and activation of antigen activated T cells, while the toxicity of IL-2 is driven by its broad and non-specific proliferation, extravasation, and activation of all lymphocytes, including NK cells and naïve T cells. We have designed our alpha/beta IL-2 to selectively bias towards antigen activated T-cells and avoid NK cells and naïve T cells, a new approach designed to improve on both the efficacy and the toxicity of wild-type IL-2. STK-012 demonstrates improved therapeutic index compared to wild-type IL-2 and a non-alpha comparator. We look forward to advancing this program to an IND filing in 2021.”

Efficacy of STK-012 was evaluated in multiple mouse models using a mouse surrogate of STK-012 (alpha/beta IL-2). In these studies, the alpha/beta IL-2 achieved superior efficacy in control of tumor growth and rate of complete responses compared to both wild-type IL-2 and a non-alpha IL-2. Synthekine’s alpha/beta IL-2 was significantly more effective than these comparators at increasing intratumoral CD8+ T-cells, including the ratio of CD8 T cells to Tregs. Importantly, studies showed the alpha/beta IL-2 did not induce lethality or VLS at therapeutic or supratherapeutic doses. Both wild-type and non-alpha IL-2 showed vascular toxicity, including VLS and lethality in mice. This finding was also supported by data from non-human primates, with the comparators resulting in significantly more infiltration of inflammatory cells in the lung relative to STK-012.

Synthekine also presented new data on its orthogonal IL-2 and CD-19 CAR-T system (STK-009 and SYNCAR-001). New analyses further demonstrate STK-009 upregulates markers for expansion and activation of SYNCAR-001 cells in a CAR refractory lymphoma model and confers a gene signature indicative of long-term memory T cell development.

Copies of both posters presented are available on Synthekine’s website.

About Synthekine
Synthekine is an engineered cytokine therapeutics company developing disease-optimized treatments. The company uses immunological insights to guide targeted protein engineering to generate transformative medicines for cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using the principles of cytokine partial agonism and immunological specificity, Synthekine designs differentiated therapeutics to be both safe and efficacious. Its lead programs have shown promising efficacy and tolerability in preclinical studies, and it is developing additional cytokine partial agonists that selectively modulate key pathways of the immune system. For more information, visit www.synthekine.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aGLYCOMIMETICS  : Positive Findings From Phase 1b Trial of GlycoMimetics' GMI-1359 To Be Presented at AACR 2021 Meeting
BU
09:01aGLYCOMIMETICS  : to Present at AACR 2021 Meeting on Positive Therapeutic Effects of GMI-1757 in a Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Model
BU
09:00aMersana Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of XMT-2056 and XMT-1660 in Three Posters at Virtual 2021 AACR Annual Meeting
GL
09:00aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important May 17 Deadline – CYDY
GL
08:39aMEDIGENE  : Identification of ten novel tumor-specific antigens immunogenic for T cells
PU
08:39aMEDIGENE  : AACR data show characteristics of Medigene's lead TCR candidate against solid tumors
PU
08:37aBAYER  : Combination of copanlisib and rituximab significantly increases progression-free survival in patients with relapsed indolent non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
PU
08:36aGUARDANT HEALTH  : Data at AACR Demonstrate Growing Clinical Utility of Guardant Health Liquid Biopsies in the Treatment and Management of Advanced Cancers
BU
08:35aFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Preclinical Combination Data Demonstrating Enhanced Efficacy in Multiple Preclinical Tumor Models
AQ
08:35aNew Clinical Responses for AGEN1181 Presented at AACR
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
2EXPERT VIEW: China's Alibaba hit with record $2.75 billion antitrust fine
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : ANALYSIS: Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labour movement
4S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : A Letter to Our Customers and to the Community

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ