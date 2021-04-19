Log in
Synthesis Technology Hires Industry Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer

04/19/2021 | 10:35am EDT
CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesis Technology recently announced that Russell Daws has joined the executive team as the Chief Revenue Officer. With the addition of this key leadership role, Synthesis is poised to increase revenue and expand into new markets. The Chicago-based software company was acquired by Blue Horizon Software Holdings last year and continues to make investments in growth and innovation.

“We are very excited to have a leader of Russell’s caliber joining Synthesis to take business development to the next level. As Synthesis continues to increase the reach and scope of our market and solutions, Russell and his team will be instrumental to our success,” said John Toepfer, CEO at Synthesis Technology.

Russell has been in the financial technology industry for over 20 years, and brings a bevy of experience in sales, marketing, and client success. His recent stops include a position as the Head of Global Sales at the Backstop Solutions Group and a 6-year tenure as the Head of Sales and Client Success for the Americas at the institutional intelligence company Evestment – a Nasdaq company.

“The most appealing thing to me was the tenure of Synthesis’ clients and employees. It was immediately clear to me that I’d be jumping on board with a great team of people who commit to client success. It's a huge deal with Synthesis — they don’t just say it, they live it,” said Russell.

With his expertise running sales and client success teams, Russell intends to add immediate value for the company and its customers by streamlining revenue operations and enhancing the client experience.

In his role as the Chief Revenue Officer, Russell aims to expand existing relationships with clients and build out a first-class client success team, while also adding new business through client-centric marketing and sales efforts. He is confident the firm will achieve growth and success by hiring top talent and leading with authenticity.

“My leadership style is to be an extension of myself,” he added. “I'm the same guy in my den as I am in front of clients. I try to keep it pretty simple: Let’s be smart, do right by our customers, work hard, and have some fun.”

About Synthesis Technology
Synthesis helps investment management companies automate for growth. Asset and wealth managers, TAMPS, and private banks use Synthesis' automation platform to quickly produce data-heavy marketing content such as fact sheets, commentaries, pitchbooks, and websites. By streamlining the data and content distribution process, investment firms free-up their sales and marketing teams to be more efficient, strategic, and customer-centric. The result is less time spent on manual tasks and more time focusing on growth. Synthesis was acquired by Blue Horizon Software Holdings in 2020. For more information, visit www.synthesistechnology.com.

Media Contact:

Emilie Totten, Synthesis Technology
etotten@snth.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
