Syntiant CEO Kurt Busch Named E&Y's Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Pacific Southwest - Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp ., a turnkey deep learning technology company advancing low-power image, audio, speech and sensor AI processing in edge devices, today announced that its CEO Kurt Busch has been named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest - Orange County.



Now in its 35th year, E&Y’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans.

“Being named Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year is extremely special to me because it embodies Syntiant’s culture of innovation,” said Busch. “It is this entrepreneurial spirit of which the company was founded upon as we continue to execute on our global mission of advancing AI pervasiveness at the edge. I am very grateful to my co-founders, our team, investors, customers and partners who have helped make this prestigious honor possible.”

Founded in 2017, Syntiant has shipped more than 15 million of its Neural Decision Processors™ to customers across the globe. The company has raised more than $65M and continues to be recognized for its deep learning technology and corporate culture as one of “2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County.”

Busch was selected by a panel of independent judges. The award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 5. As a Pacific Southwest – Orange County award winner, Busch is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner’s April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Click ey.com/us/eoy to learn more.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2f6e9c8-bf3f-47f0-8698-beabbcfb8b50



