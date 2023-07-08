The accreditations of an unidentified correspondent and cameraman have been revoked following "subjective and false information and reports" on Syria, the information ministry said in a statement on its website. It described other BBC reports as "politicised."
The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Syria, ravaged by conflict since 2011, ranks 175 out of 180 on a press freedom index compiled by Reporters' Without Borders. The government and other authorities impose strict limits on media coverage and require accreditations and permissions to report.
The BBC published a report last month on what it said were "direct links" between the trade of an amphetamine known as captagon and the family of President Bashar al-Assad, as well as the Syrian military.
Syria has denied playing a role in the captagon trade.
The United States, Britain and European Union have blamed Syria's government for the production and export of the drug, naming Maher al-Assad - the head of the army's Fourth Division and the president's brother - as a key figure.
(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Mike Harrison)