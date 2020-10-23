Syria fuel crisis eases as Iran delivers new oil supplies

AMMAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Iran has delivered several
gasoline and crude oil shipments to Syria, easing a near
two-month gasoline shortage aggravated by tougher U.S.
sanctions, shippers, port officials and traders said.
A vessel began unloading 38,000 tonnes of gasoline at the
Baniyas oil terminal on Monday, three weeks after another ship
carrying Iranian crude unloaded its one million barrel cargo,
three shippers and a Damascus-based businessman familiar with
the shipment told Reuters.
In addition an Iranian vessel carrying another 1 million
barrels off-loaded its cargo in the Mediterranean to two smaller
vessels for delivery to Syria, a Beirut-based shipper and a
Amman-based regional shipper also said
Those cargoes were delivered two weeks ago, they said.
Oil Minister Bassam Touma had said in September that The
Caesar Act - the toughest U.S. sanctions which came into force
last June prohibiting foreign companies trading with Damascus -
had disrupted several imported shipments from undisclosed
suppliers.
A halving of Iranian deliveries in the last four months
purchased by Damascus under credit lines and barter deals with
Tehran worsened the chronic shortages, another three shippers
said.
They said Iran's preference to step up cash sales to Asian
customers rather than supply its ally Damascus on credit was a
factor behind the reduced supplies. Iran's own economy has also
been struggling from the impact of U.S. sanctions and the
coronavirus pandemic.
Data from TankerTrackers, which tracks shipments and oil
storage, showed a spike in Iranian exports last month in
defiance of U.S. sanctions.
Syrian oil production collapsed after Damascus lost most of
its oil producing fields in the eastern part of the country,
east the Euphrates River in Deir al-Zor.
During the nearly decade old conflict it has relied on its
ally Iran for an average of 70,000 barrels per day - almost half
of its needs - but supplies have been falling in the past year
with tightening sanctions and Tehran seeking cash exports,
according to industry experts.
They say half of Iranian crude exports were picked up by
foreign vessels via ship-to-ship transfers, making it difficult
to determine final destinations.
They also said tighter controls by Lebanese authorities to
avoid falling foul of the Caesar Act had also curtailed the use
of Lebanese ports.
However, two Damascus-based oil traders and a Beirut-based
banker familiar with the Syrian oil trade said the government
has also secured new gasoil consignments imported through
Lebanon and trucked by land, and supplies secured through the
Qaim border crossing with Iraq.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Maha El Dahan and
David Evans)