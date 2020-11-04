Syria's Assad says billions locked in troubled Lebanese banks behind economic crisis

AMMAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al Assad
said billions of dollars of deposits held by his countrymen in
Lebanon's financial sector that were blocked after a major
financial crisis were a main cause of Syria's deepening economic
crisis.
Lebanese banks, fearing capital flight and grappling with an
acute hard currency crunch, have since last year imposed tight
controls on withdrawals and transfers abroad, drawing outrage
from local and foreign depositors unable to access their
savings.
Assad said anywhere from $20 billion to $42 billion of
Syrian deposits could have been lost in the once vibrant banking
sector that held over $170 billion in foreign currency deposits.
"This figure for an economy like Syria is terrifying," he
said
"It's the money they put in Lebanese banks and we paid the
price this is the core of the problem that no one talks about,"
Assad added, speaking during a tour of a trade fair broadcast on
state media.
Syrian businessmen say Lebanon's tight controls on
withdrawals have locked hundreds of millions of dollars once
used to import basic goods from oil to commodities into Syria.
Many Syrian front companies had also long circumvented
Western sanctions by using Lebanon's banking system to import
illicit goods into Syria by land, bankers and businessmen say.
The U.S. Treasury has blacklisted scores of such firms.
Assad said the current economic woes were not caused by the
Caesar Act - the toughest U.S. sanctions yet against Damascus
which came into force last June.
"The crisis began before the Caesar Act and years after
long-imposed Western sanctions ... It's the money (in Lebanese
banks) that has been lost," Assad said.
Syrian authorities blame Western sanctions for widespread
hardship among ordinary residents, where the currency's collapse
since the start of the year has led to soaring prices and people
struggling to afford food and basic supplies.
Last month the government faced severe fuel shortages and
has been forced to raise bread prices as wheat stocks dwindle,
leading to growing disenchantment by a weary population battered
by a decade of war.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Brown)