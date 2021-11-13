Syria's Cham Wings Airlines suspends flights to Minsk airport

DAMASCUS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cham Wings Airlines, a private
Syrian airline, has suspended flights to Belarus' Minsk airport
due to tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border, the company
said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.
"Since the majority of Cham Wings passengers flying to Minsk
are of Syrian nationality ... Cham Wings Airlines has taken the
decision to suspend its flights to Minsk National Airport
effective today Saturday 13 November," the company added.
