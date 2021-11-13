Log in
Syria's Cham Wings Airlines suspends flights to Minsk airport

11/13/2021 | 11:27am EST
DAMASCUS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cham Wings Airlines, a private Syrian airline, has suspended flights to Belarus' Minsk airport due to tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.

"Since the majority of Cham Wings passengers flying to Minsk are of Syrian nationality ... Cham Wings Airlines has taken the decision to suspend its flights to Minsk National Airport effective today Saturday 13 November," the company added. (Reporting by Kinda Makieh Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
