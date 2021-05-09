Syria says fire erupts in main Homs refinery - state media

AMMAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities are working on
extinguishing a fire that erupted in its main Homs refinery in
the west of the nation, state media said on Sunday.
The fire erupted in a distillation unit due to a leak in a
pumping station, it said without elaborating.
State television showed live footage of fire engulfing parts
of the refinery with black smoke plumes in the distance as
firefighters tackled the flames.
There was a large fire and blast at Homs in January this
year involving a nearby crude oil loading station and dozens of
trucks that transport petroleum products across the country.
Both Homs refinery and Banias on the Mediterranean coast
have faced supply shortages in recent months due to erratic
supplies of Iranian crude oil to the sanctions-hit country that
relies mainly on Tehran for its energy needs.
Syria has over the past year two years faced months of
gasoline and fuel shortages, forcing it to ration supplies
distributed across government-held areas and to apply several
rounds of steep price hikes.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)