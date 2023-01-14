Syrian foreign minister: No normal ties with Turkey without end to occupation

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad
said on Saturday that Turkey would have to end its military
presence in his country to achieve a full rapprochement.
"We cannot talk about resuming normal ties with Turkey
without removing the occupation," he said after meeting his
Iranian counterpart in Damascus.
Turkey has been a major backer of the political and armed
opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the
12-year conflict in Syria, and has sent its own troops into
swathes of the country's north.
Russia, a key ally of Assad, is supporting a rapprochement
between Damascus and Ankara, hosting talks between their defence
ministers last month and aiming for meetings between the foreign
ministers and eventually presidents.
Mekdad said on Saturday "a meeting between Assad and the
Turkish leadership depends on removing the reasons for the
dispute," without providing more details or mentioning Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by name.
Mekdad was speaking after meeting in Damascus with Hossein
Amirabdollahian, the foreign minister of Assad’s other main
ally, Iran.
Amirabdollahian, who also met Assad on Saturday, said on
Friday that Iran was "happy with the dialogue taking place
between Syria and Turkey".
Assad said on Friday the results should be based on the
principle of ending the occupation and support for terrorism, a
term that Syrian authorities use to refer to all opposition
armed groups.
A source with close knowledge of the negotiations said Syria
wanted Turkey to pull its troops from swathes of the north and
to halt support to three main opposition factions.
The source said Syria was keen to see progress on those
demands through follow-up committees before agreeing to a
foreign ministers' meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday
he could meet Mekdad early in February, rejecting reports the
two could meet next week.
Syria has made no official comment on the timing of any such
meeting, which would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara
and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.
