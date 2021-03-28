Syrian pound rebounds on tighter capital controls, bank withdrawal limits - bankers

* Pound up 25% in past few days as c. bank limits
withdrawals
* Authorities limit cash movements, internal transfers
* Security crackdown on exchange dealers, dozens arrested
AMMAN, March 28 (Reuters) - The Syrian pound has rebounded
from an all-time low struck earlier in March after authorities
tightened controls on bank withdrawals and internal transfers
and restricted movement of cash around the country to stop
dollar hoarding, bankers and business people said on Sunday.
Traders said the pound was trading around 3,500 to the U.S.
dollar on Sunday, its strongest level for a month. On Saturday,
it rose 12%, reversing losses that sent the currency to an all
time low of 4,000 earlier in March.
Bankers and business people said the pound's surge came
shortly after the Central Bank of Syria told banks last week to
cap withdrawals at 2 million pounds ($572) from an earlier limit
of 15 million pounds.
The Central Bank also acted to curb movement of cash within
provinces to up to 5 million pounds and imposed a ceiling of up
to one million pounds on transfers within government-held areas
to reduce the demand for dollars, they said.
"It dried up liquidity from peoples' hands and naturally the
dollar exchange rate went down, it's supply and demand," one
senior businessman familiar with central bank policy said by
phone from Damascus.
"The problem is that this is an artificial way of propping
up the pound," the businessman, who requested anonymity on the
moves to stem the increasing dollarisation of an economy
crippled by a decade of war.
The currency's fall has driven up inflation and aggravated
hardship as Syrians struggle to afford food, power and other
basics.
The pound had traded at 47 to the dollar before protests
against Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s rule erupted in March
2011.
Businessmen and bankers said the new restrictions, which
also included a security crackdown on exchange dealers blamed
for the currency's fall, were poorly-planned and would backfire.
"You cannot keep stopping withdrawals for a longer period -
in the end how can the economy function if you cannot withdraw
money?" said one prominent trader who requested anonymity.
"Two exchange dealers said security forces last week
arrested dozens of dealers and confiscated millions of dollars
in Aleppo, Hama and in the capital," said one banker who
requested anonymity.
Bankers said the central bank, which has largely abandoned
efforts to support the currency, has also cut non-essential
imports in the last two months to preserve remaining foreign
currency.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi. Editing by Jane Merriman)