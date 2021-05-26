Syrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win

DAMASCUS, May 26 (Reuters) - Polling stations opened on
Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to
usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office.
The government says the election shows Syria is functioning
normally despite a decade-old war, but the opposition and
Western nations view it as merely rubber-stamping Assad's grip
on power. Assad is running against two obscure candidates.
In Damascus University's Faculty of Arts hundreds of
students lined up to vote, with several buses parked outside.
"We came to elect president Bashar al-Assad...without him
Syria would not be Syria," Amal, a nursing student, said.
"With our blood and soul we sacrifice our lives for you
Bashar," other students chanted ahead of the opening of the
polling station.
Assad first took power in 2000 on the death of his father
Hafez, who had ruled for 30 years before that.
Assad's rule has been defined by a decade-long war that
erupted after peaceful protests against his authoritarian rule
in 2011. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people
and driven 11 million from their homes, about half the country's
population.
The other two candidates in the election are former deputy
cabinet minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah, and Mahmoud Ahmed
Marei, head of a small, officially sanctioned opposition party.
The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and
the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticising
leader Bashar al-Assad, that the elections would not be free or
fair.
(Reporting By Kinda Makieh; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez and Michael Perry)