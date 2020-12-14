Sysdig Doubles Down on Open Source Commitment

Dan “Pop” Papandrea joins the open source team as lead of open source partnerships and ecosystem

Sysdig, Inc., the secure DevOps leader, today announced Dan “Pop” Papandrea as Lead of Open Source Community and Ecosystem at Sysdig. Pop will be responsible for growing adoption and contributions for open source projects created by Sysdig, including Falco. Falco, the de facto cloud-native runtime security project, joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in 2018 and moved to an incubation-level hosted project in January 2020. Pop will focus on streamlining open source adoption and contribution and helping users share their best practices.

Since moving to the CNCF Sandbox, contributors to Falco have grown 238 percent. Today, Falco is trusted by government agencies, financial institutions, Fortune 2000 enterprises, and web-scale companies, including Shopify, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coveo, and Sumo Logic. The Falco maintainers and community spent the last year focused on the project's governance and now the team will focus on contributions and adoption.

Sysdig believes the open source community is driving the cloud software development stack and continues to commit resources to the community. Community-driven open source accelerates innovation, strengthens security, and enables organizations to standardize around common standards. Like other areas of the stack, security will increasingly move to open source projects.

Falco Highlights

20 million+ Docker Hub pulls

4X increase in GitHub Stars in the last 24 months

20+ integrations

19X increase in contributors in the last 24 months

About Dan “Pop” Papandrea

Prior to leading open source partnerships and ecosystem for Sysdig, Pop was the Field CTO for Sysdig. Pop has spent the last four years at Sysdig learning and contributing to the orchestration and container ecosystem, as well as working with customers to understand their unique environments. Pop is an active member of the cloud-native open source community, a CNCF Ambassador, a CD Foundation Ambassador, a Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), and a Kubernetes contributor. Prior to Sysdig, POP was a lead solution architect for Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Helion business unit, as well as the Director of IT, Principal Solutions Architect, Product Manager at SS&C Technologies, a multinational financial services solution company. POP is the host of the hit podcast, The POPCAST by Dan POP, which explores the leaders, creators, and stories behind the code. To learn more about Pop and his new role, read his blog.

Join the Falco Community

To get started with Falco, visit its Falco GitHub page, join the weekly Falco Community call, or join the discussion on the Kubernetes Falco Slack channel.

Connect with Falco

About Sysdig

Sysdig is driving the secure DevOps movement, empowering organizations to confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, and cloud services. With the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform, cloud teams secure the build pipeline, detect and respond to runtime threats, continuously validate compliance, and monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure and services. Sysdig is a SaaS platform, built on an open source stack that includes Falco and sysdig OSS, the open standards for runtime threat detection and response. Hundreds of companies rely on Sysdig for container and Kubernetes security and visibility. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005604/en/