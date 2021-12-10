System Pavers Named a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Leading Design and Installation Company in the Outdoor Remodel Industry Awarded by Orange County Register for Three Consecutive Years

System Pavers, the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company, announces its recognition by the Orange County Register as an Orange County 2021 Top Workplace. The company has received this award for its positive employee culture for the last three years.

“We know our success at System Pavers is a direct reflection of the people we work with every day,” says Syed Zaidi, CEO of System Pavers. “This year was one full of extensive growth and innovation at System Pavers, and I’m proud that the dedication and hard work of our employees has resulted in such amazing recognition.”

System Pavers believes a career should be more than earning a living – it should be fueled by what moves you. By prioritizing balance, growth, stability and development programs, the company has curated a team of dreamers, thinkers and believers who strive to make the world a better place through beautiful design and community service.

This honor is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection.

"When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward,” says Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company. Since 1992, more than 85,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to enhance their lifestyles through durable outdoor transformations designed to bring people together as they create memories to last a lifetime, resulting in a 95% customer satisfaction rating. System Pavers’ visionary designers and expert installation teams specialize in hardscapes, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways and more.

Learn more about System Pavers at systempavers.com. Follow us on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

