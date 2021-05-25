Log in
System Seals Aquires Property In Brecksville, Ohio, To Be Dedicated To Wind Energy Seals

05/25/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
CLEVELAND, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- System Seals Inc., a research-based seal manufacturer focused on optimizing fluid seal performance, has purchased a 24,000-square-foot facility at 6600 West Snow Road in Brecksville, Ohio. The property will be reconfigured this year to house the research, development and manufacturing of rotary seals exclusively for the wind-energy market.

"Over the past few years, System Seals has developed some ground-breaking designs in wind energy, and the market has responded with excitement," said company president, Arnold von Engelbrechten. "As we continue to serve the industry's largest turbine manufacturers, we need a world-class facility to maintain momentum."

Von Engelbrechten said modifications to the property will begin immediately, with plans to begin operations there in the fourth quarter of 2021. The new facility represents the third additional manufacturing site for the company in as many years.

Last year, System Seals announced the development of a grease-pumping seal called the Vortex, which dramatically increases reliability while reducing maintenance and other costs associated with grease leakage in main bearings. The Vortex seal design utilizes a helical sealing lip that redirects grease back toward the bearing as the turbine rotates. 

The Vortex seal is available in sizes that directly retrofit standard radial lip seals, and custom designs to accommodate non-traditional assemblies. With this level of flexibility, System Seals continues to gain market share of both OEM and aftermarket supply of wind energy seals worldwide. 

About System Seals
Based in Cleveland, System Seals is a research-focused, international seal manufacturer that works in close collaboration with OEMs and maintenance-and-repair customers. The company's Engineering Center uses state-of-the-art testing and design tools to identify and overcome weaknesses in stock seals, while developing new ways to optimize performance. The company serves a variety of industries including wind energy, metal processing, forging, oil and gas, mining, mobile hydraulics, cylinder repair and maintenance and injection molding. For more information visit www.systemseals.com

Media Contact
Joe Mosbrook
(216) 375-2141
mosbrook@acclaimllc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/system-seals-aquires-property-in-brecksville-ohio-to-be-dedicated-to-wind-energy-seals-301299097.html

SOURCE System Seals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
