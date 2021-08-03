System glitch prompts Boeing to postpone test space flight

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday scrubbed the
launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International
Space Station due to an unexpected system glitch, in the latest
setback following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut.
It was not immediately clear whether the launch would be
rescheduled for Wednesday.
During pre-launch preparations, Boeing engineers detected
"unexpected valve position indications" in its propulsion
system, Boeing said in a statement. The problem was detected
during checks after electrical storms in the region, Boeing
added.
"We're disappointed with today's outcome and the need to
reschedule our Starliner launch," said John Vollmer, the
program's manager. "Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and
unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the
time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the
spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives."
The Starliner capsule loaded with supplies had been
scheduled to have blasted off atop an Atlas V rocket flown by
the United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed
Martin Corp, at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) from Space
Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The launch had been planned for last Friday https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/space-station-mishap-prompts-nasa-postpone-launch-boeing-starliner-2021-07-29,
but was postponed by NASA after the space station was briefly
thrown out of control with seven crew members aboard, a mishap
caused by the inadvertent reignition of jet thrusters on a newly
docked Russian service module. Russia's space agency blamed a
software glitch.
Tuesday's planned uncrewed mission was intended as a
precursor to crewed flight potentially to be conducted before
the end of the year. It was the latest setback for a U.S.
aerospace giant reeling from back-to-back crises - a pandemic
that crushed demand for new jetliners and a safety scandal
caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes - that have damaged Boeing's
finances and engineering reputation.
Boeing and NASA teams were assessing the situation, Boeing
said.
United Launch Alliance, a tie up between Boeing and Lockheed
Martin Corp, was removing propellant from the Atlas V
rocket, NASA said in a statement. "Pending resolution of the
forward work, our next available launch opportunity would be
12:57 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 4," NASA added.
The Starliner capsule headlined Boeing's efforts against
billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX to be the first to
return NASA astronauts to the space station from U.S. soil in
nearly a decade.
But a series of software glitches during the December 2019
debut launch resulted in its failure to dock at the orbital
laboratory outpost. SpaceX's Crew Dragon has gone on to launch
three crewed space station missions since 2020, with a fourth
scheduled as early as Oct. 31, according to NASA.
Boeing has spent a year and a half correcting issues flagged
during NASA reviews, part of the U.S. space agency's strategy to
ensure access to the sprawling international research satellite
some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
NASA in 2014 awarded contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to build
their own capsules that could fly American astronauts to the
space station in an effort to wean the United States off its
dependence on Russia's Soyuz vehicles for rides to space
following the end of NASA's space shuttle program in 2011.
If Boeing stages a successful launch, it aims to attempt the
follow-on mission with crew onboard no earlier than December, it
has said.
