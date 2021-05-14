Systematic Crypto Arb Hedge Fund Manager Argentium appoints "Big Hitters" to Advisory Board

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emi Lorincz has been appointed as a Senior Advisor on Cryptomarkets. Ms Lorincz started her career at Morgan Stanley, then moved to aircraft financing at GE Capital and later to commodity trading at Eni. She is currently Director, Business Development for Ledger and a Board Member of the Crypto Valley Association. Bringing a wealth of experience from the traditional markets and a dedication to increasing the usage and adoption of cryptocurrencies, Ms Lorincz is also serving on the council of the Bancor Foundation.

Andrew Threadgold has joined as a Senior Advisor on Risk Management. Mr. Threadgold has 50 years' experience in Financial Markets, covering Structuring, Trading, Financing, Collateral Management, Settlements, Systems and Risk. His positions have included: CRO, Euroclear; CRO, JPMorgan; CRO Americas, RBS; and CRO Treasury, Deutsche Bank. He is a Mathematics graduate of Trinity College, Cambridge and has taught a Master's Course in Risk Management at Solvay Business School.

David N Long has been appointed as a Senior Advisor on the Trading side. Mr. Long has over 25 years' experience in cash and derivatives trading having spent over 20 years at JPMorgan in London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. He has overseen flow derivatives, electronic trading, CBs, exotics, structured products and financing. Most recently he was EMEA Head of Equities for HSBC. Mr. Long graduated with a technology degree from Durham University.

Jerome Dupuy has joined as a Senior Advisor on Volatility. Mr. Dupuy has over 30 years' experience in financial markets, with special expertise in Relative Value Trading. He started his career with SocGen and then moved to JPMorgan to run equity derivatives in APAC. After JPMorgan, he joined Lehman Brothers in Tokyo where he ran volatility trading across Asia Pacific. Mr Dupuy also developed the Global Relative Value Team at BIP in Paris, an in-house hedge fund later taken over by Dresdner Bank. He is an Engineering graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Martin Bartlam has been appointed Senior Advisor on the Legal & Regulatory front. Mr. Bartlam is a Partner and Global Co-Chair of the FinTech practice at global law firm DLA Piper. Previous experience in investment banking includes being head of structured products at Calyon, and a member of the debt structuring team of Greenwich Natwest (now RBS). Mr. Bartlam is a mentor on the FCA Digital Sandbox programme and is external general counsel to Global Digital Finance one of the leading industry bodies for the digital asset industry. Mr Bartlam was an external examiner at,and has a Law Degree from,King's College, London and is a Solicitor of the Senior Courts of England & Wales.

Paul Frost-Smith, CEO of Argentium, commented: "I couldn't be more pleased with the people that have chosen to support us—it is a real pleasure to work with individuals of such a high calibre and their involvement with Argentium is testament to the integrity of our product. We have assembled professionals who are experts in the main areas which affect our business, including both crypto sceptics and prophets on our advisory board, to constantly question and challenge us in this fast-paced environment."

