T&C Foundation's APoV Exhibition "The World We Made" Up for Auction as NFT Art

Having consoled the hearts of 110,000 viewers, the exhibition of empathy The World We Made extends its sales to NFT art, in succession to the exhibit at Jeju Island's Podo Museum and Metaverse.

-13 artworks up for auction on Featured by Binance, from August 8th to 15th

-T&C Foundation, uses proceeds to support artists in the exhibition and bridge the educational gap between underprivileged youth/teens.

Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2021) - Artworks displayed by the APoV exhibition The World We Made have been created into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) art, and will be put up for auction on the NFT platform Featured by Binance (www.featured.market), announced T&C Foundation (tncfoundation.org).

The APoV exhibition, The World We Made, put together through the installation artworks of eight artists from Korea, China, and Japan, is one that conveys empathy toward others through five thematic displays. This exhibition is curated by Chloe Kim, the Chairperson of T&C Foundation and also a Creative Director of Podo Museum in Jeju, Korea. Ever since its inauguration in May this year, it has widely resonated with more than 110,000 viewers at the Podo Museum in Jeju Island and the Metaverse platform ZEPETO.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) art is a new form of art, valuing digital files such as artworks, images, videos, and games, into tokens and creating virtual assets. Through sales of such NFT art, T&C Foundation seeks to spread the message of empathy to worldwide viewers, to support the artists who created the exhibition, and also to provide education for underprivileged youth with the proceeds.

This time, a total of 13 NFT art pieces will be put up for grabs. Lee Yongbaek's Broken Mirror; Seonglib's Scenes, Portrait we made and Fog; Choi Sujin's Worm-eaten Drawings; Kwon Yongju's Two People and Anonymous; Kang Airan's The Room of Reflection; three pieces of Kijong Zin's Rosary series; as well as The Wall of Rumors and Us and Them that were personally directed by T&C Foundation's Chairperson Chloe Kim. The artworks were reinterpreted by the artists themselves and created into NFT art. Digital images, powerful sounds, motion graphics, and animation techniques were added to enhance the delivery of the message, even without seeing the display physically in person.

NFT Art Pieces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/92961_716e7f1da410bb8b_001full.jpg

NFT Art Pieces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7829/92961_716e7f1da410bb8b_002full.jpg

Those interested in purchasing NFT artworks of The World We Made may participate in the auction on Featured by Binance (www.featured.market) with BNB coins starting from August 8 (Sun) to August 15 (Sun). Featured by Binance is an NFT exchange operated by Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange with the world's largest trading volume. The highest bidder of the campaign will have a chance to host a private event at the beautiful PODO Museum for one day in 2022.

Established in 2017, the T&C Foundation promotes various scholarship and welfare programs to address educational inequality in Korea. It has developed an empathy training curriculum to pursue academic research and support projects catered toward scholarship recipients of the foundation. The foundation continues to lead the way in addressing empathy in society through its APoV projects which include exhibitions, conferences, performances, and publications. APoV, which stands for another point of view, is T&C Foundation's empathy project for the understanding others and thoughts (EOD).

Contact:

Eunhye Shin

imagine@tncfoundation.org

https://tncfoundation.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92961