T.J. Maxx parent lifts annual sales forecast on demand for apparel, home goods
11/16/2022 | 07:41am EST
(Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc raised full-year same-store sales forecast on Wednesday, as inflation-hit consumers turn to the discount store for affordable clothing and home decor items ahead of the crucial holiday season.
The discount store operator expects 2023 same-store sales to decrease 1% to 2%, compared to its prior forecast of a 2% to 3% drop.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)