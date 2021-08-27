News

T.S. Ida Continues Unpredictable Path

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) suggests that tropical storm conditions, associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Ida through the Cayman Islands area, will begin impacting Little Cayman area at midnight and Grand Cayman at 1a.m.

The updated forecast is the result of yet another change to the track of the tropical storm, that will bring it within five miles of Grand Cayman, at around 3 a.m., Friday morning, 27 August. By this time sustained winds could reach 38 knots. It is expected that these tropical storm force conditions will continue in Grand Cayman until around 7 a.m.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson, who chairs the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), urged members of the public take the storm seriously and hunker down in their homes and residences until the all clear is given.

'We urge everyone to stay off the roads and stay at home for their safety and that of emergency responders. This storm has been extremely unpredictable and it is important that we continue to stay vigilant and exercise extreme caution until it is past,' commented the Deputy Governor

Four hurricane shelters have opened on Grand Cayman including: Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay, the Red Cross building on Huldah Avenue, Clifton Hunter High School in Frank Sound, and the Elliott Connolly Civic Centre in Gun Bay, East End. All but the Red Cross building are accessible to persons with disabilities, and Clifton Hunter is an animal shelter.

Aston Rutty Centre on Cayman Brac is open as is the Public Works Department Building on Little Cayman.

Updated local weather information is expected from the National Weather Service shortly after 4 a.m. The National Emergency Operations Council will meet following the local forecast and share any new information on its response to T.S. Ida around 5.30-6a.m. local time.

Flood and marine warnings remain in effect for the Cayman Islands. The National Weather Service has noted that there is the potential for up to 12 inches of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday. The forecast also points to wave heights of up to 10 feet.

