T.Y. Lin International's Dublin Link Named 2021 Project of the Year by American Society of Highway Engineers Great Lakes Region

T.Y. Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that the Dublin Link (Scioto River Pedestrian Bridge) in Dublin, Ohio, has been honored as 2021 Project of the Year (Projects over $5 million) by the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) Great Lakes Region. As Prime Consultant for the final bridge design, TYLI worked closely with the City of Dublin to develop the unique bridge concept, the result of a collaboration between TYLI and the architect, Endrestudio of Emeryville, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006072/en/

Photo Credit: Cory Klein Photography, Courtesy of the City of Dublin, Ohio

The new Dublin Link serves as a critical transportation link for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the Scioto River. The visually dramatic, 760-foot-long bridge follows an "S" curve alignment, with a steel superstructure that passes through the "eye" of the concrete pylon tower without any vertical support. The deck is a steel box girder with an asymmetric "V" form, which changes shape as users cross while maintaining a 14-foot clear deck width from end to end.

The focal point of the Dublin Link is the 176-foot-tall pylon, which measures 110 feet tall from the walking surface to the top of the tower. The graceful bridge profile features one main suspension cable, with a single plane of hanger cables attached along only the inside edge of the curved bridge deck. Dynamic programmable lighting allows the City to change the bridge's color scheme at night to present different themes.

After completing the final design, TYLI worked to develop the project schedule and produced a plans, specifications, and estimates (PS&E) package and solicited bids. The firm worked with numerous structural, civil, and electrical engineering firms based primarily in Ohio to maintain local consultant participation. A construction manager-general contractor delivery method was selected by the City for this project - a first in Ohio.

"On behalf of T.Y. Lin International, the City of Dublin, and our project partners, we thank the American Society of Highway Engineers Great Lakes Region for selecting the Dublin Link as 2021 Project of the Year," said Dan Fitzwilliam, P.E., TYLI Senior Bridge Engineer. "The new Dublin Link successfully fulfills on its twofold purpose: to provide a safe, aesthetic, and engaging transportation experience for pedestrians and cyclists, and to serve as a signature structure for the city and its local communities. We are proud to have played a significant role in the final design and engineering of this landmark pedestrian bridge."

About the American Society of Highway Engineers:

The mission of the American Society of Highway Engineers is to provide a forum for members and partners of the highway industry to promote a safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation system through education, innovation, and fellowship. For more information, please visit https://ashe.pro/.

About T.Y. Lin International:

Founded in 1954, T.Y. Lin International is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees working in 65 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. T.Y. Lin International is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately-owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027006072/en/