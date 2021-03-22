Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tánaiste Opens Third Call under 175m Seed and Venture Capital Scheme

03/22/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & Events

22nd March 2021

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar T.D. today opened the Third Call for Expressions of Interest for venture fund managers seeking to secure investment under the €175m Seed and Venture Capital Scheme (2019-24).

Opening the Call today, the Tánaiste said:

'This will provide a significant boost to the funding available for early-stage Irish companies with global ambitions. The Seed and Venture Capital Scheme provides much needed investment for Irish companies at a crucial stage of development, when they are at the cusp of getting to the next level. These are companies which have a lot of potential and are the job creators of the future.

'Our indigenous enterprise sector is a major employer and a crucial part of our economy. It's been a really difficult for year for many. This is part of an overall package that is in place to help Irish business recover and indeed flourish, post-pandemic. Up to €82m is available in this round.'

Applications are now open through Enterprise Ireland. Up to €82m is available under the Third Call of the Scheme, to commercially managed funds focused at the earliest stages of company development, where raising capital is often a challenge for Irish early-stage companies. This investment will be made available to funds focused on Pre-Seed, Seed & Series A/A+, supporting Enterprise Ireland's High Potential Start-Ups (HPSUs) and company scaling strategies.

For those funds focused on the Pre-Seed to Seed Stages of development, Enterprise Ireland can now raise their maximum share up to 70% of the Fund, a significant initiative under the current Scheme.

Since 1994, the Government, through Enterprise Ireland, has invested in four Seed and Venture Capital Schemes, providing funding of €561m that has leveraged substantial additional external funding of over €1bn, directly benefitting over 740 Irish companies.

Leo McAdams, Divisional Manager - Finance & Investment Services at Enterprise Ireland added:

'In the 27 years since the first Seed and Venture Capital Scheme was launched, Enterprise Ireland has provided funding of €561m that has leveraged substantial additional external funding of over €1bn. As a result, more than 740 indigenous Irish companies have received in excess of €1bn of investment, the majority of which are at the early Seed Stage, which is again being targeted in this Call alongside our commitment to also help those companies moving into their scaling, Series A phase. This sustained investment has been a catalyst for the growth and evolution of Ireland's funds ecosystem as a whole.

'We're inviting applications for both domestic and international fund managers, who can bring added value in terms of commercialisation and connectivity to their investee companies. The availability of that essential early stage and growth capital will help the next generation of ambitious Irish companies that are just starting out and will further bolster Ireland's world-leading reputation for quality and innovation in this important industry.'

Ends

Notes to Editor:

Fund managers wishing to apply should demonstrate:

  • An ability to secure additional private sector/institutional capital
  • A strong team and a track record of working with high-growth companies at their earliest stages of development
  • An innovative fund strategy for early-stage investing

Closing date: 7th May 2021 Full details and guidelines: www.enterprise-ireland.com/svcapital

Back to Department News

Disclaimer

Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation of Ireland published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:49aAIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:49aS N T G N TRANSGAZ S A  : Activity report Petru Vaduva
PU
05:48aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:48aDGAP-DD : RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
05:47aBlackstone rolls the dice with $6.2 billion move on Australia's Crown Resorts
RE
05:47aTITLE : Pension schemes could be overestimating pension liabilities by up to 3.5% following Covid-19
PU
05:47aWOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH Q&A  : Meet Jacqueline, Rebecca, and Koharu
PU
05:47aPOWERLONG COMMERCIAL MANAGEMENT  : Proposed grant of general mandates to issue shares and to buy back shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting
PU
05:47aSYSTEMAIR  : further strengthens service and support capabilities
PU
05:47aVGP  : launches construction of technological park near České Budějovice. It will offer more than 126,000 square metres of lettable area
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Turkey shock spooks stocks
4NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
5Turkish lira plunges to near record lows on cenbank chief's sacking

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ