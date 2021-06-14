Log in
T2S: Delay in EUR IDVP closure by 60 minutes from 16:00 CET to 17:00 CET

06/14/2021
T2S: Delay in EUR IDVP closure by 60 minutes from 16:00 CET to 17:00 CET
14.06.2021

Please be informed the T2S IDVP closure for EUR will be delayed to 17:00 CET. There will also be an extension of the EUR partial settlement window from 16:00 to 17:00 CET.

This means the EUR DVP settlement continues until 17:00 CET.

DKK DVP settlement is not impacted, closure remains at 16:00 CET.

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS