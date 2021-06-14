T2S: Delay in EUR IDVP closure by 60 minutes from 16:00 CET to 17:00 CET
14.06.2021
Please be informed the T2S IDVP closure for EUR will be delayed to 17:00 CET. There will also be an extension of the EUR partial settlement window from 16:00 to 17:00 CET.
This means the EUR DVP settlement continues until 17:00 CET.
DKK DVP settlement is not impacted, closure remains at 16:00 CET.
