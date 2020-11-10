Log in
TA Associates : Announces Hire of Director of Investor Relations

11/10/2020 | 06:01am EST

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced the hiring of Andrew Harris as Director of Investor Relations, effective November 9. Serving in TA’s Boston office, Mr. Harris will lead and manage the firm’s global investor relations and fundraising functions.

“We are very pleased to welcome Andrew to TA,” said Brian J. Conway, Chairman and a Managing Partner at TA Associates. “Andrew has a wealth of investor relations experience and is a terrific fit for TA’s culture. We are confident that he will prove to be a valuable contributor, representing TA in the market, and further strengthening relationships with investors.”

Prior to joining TA, Mr. Harris served in investor-focused roles at Advent International for more than eight years, most recently as Principal, Limited Partner Services. In that capacity, he helped lead the firm’s investor relations and fundraising activities throughout North America and Latin America. Previously, Mr. Harris served as a Portfolio Manager Associate at Eaton Vance Management. He began his career at UBS Financial Services. Mr. Harris is a graduate of the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and is a CFA charterholder.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.


© Business Wire 2020
