TA Associates : Announces New Hire in Mumbai

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced the recent hiring of Ritej Bachhawat as a Vice President in its Mumbai office and as a member of the firm’s Strategic Resource Group.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Ritej to TA,” said Dhiraj Poddar, head of TA Associates Advisory Pvt. Ltd. and a Managing Director at TA. “Ritej brings a wealth of advisory experience on topics such as growth strategy, cost optimization, digital transformation, sales acceleration and new business building. With this skill set, and an extensive knowledge of the Indian marketplace, Ritej is well-suited to lead our Strategic Resource Group’s efforts in India.”

“TA has partnered with fast-growing companies across the Asia-Pacific region since 2007,” said Ajit Nedungadi, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “Our Strategic Resource Group plays a central role in helping to build additional value in the high-quality growth companies in which we invest. With many years of consulting experience across multiple industries, we believe Ritej will be a key contributor in helping to identify growth opportunities and improve performance for TA portfolio companies across the region.”

Prior to joining TA, Mr. Bachhawat was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company in India. He began his career at ZS Associates, India Pvt. Ltd as an Associate Consultant. Mr. Bachhawat received B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high-quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005780/en/