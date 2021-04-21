TAAT™ Becomes Exclusive Combustible Smoke Product Sponsor of the Professional Bull Riders League (“PBR”) Through 2023

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

As live attendance of sporting events begins to resume in 2021, the Company has entered into an agreement in which TAAT™ will sponsor PBR bull riding events in the United States. With more than three million attendees per year and millions of viewers of PBR events broadcast globally, the Company anticipates that this sponsorship can be an integral part of its marketing strategy to cultivate awareness among smokers aged 21+. PBR sponsorships have proven to be extremely effective, with 54% of PBR fans being more likely to recognize a sponsor brand than the average U.S. adult, and 12% of fans having made a purchase from a company specifically because it was a PBR sponsor.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized a sponsorship agreement with Professional Bull Riders, LLC (“PBR”) in which the TAAT™ logo and related messaging will be displayed among other PBR sponsor entities at live bull riding circuit events in the United States starting in 2021, which are also broadcast globally through various media channels. PBR hosts over 300 events each year including Unleash the Beast, which is televised nationally on U.S. channels, as well as several networks around the world in 50 nations and territories1. Major sponsors of PBR events include energy drink brand Monster, iconic workwear label Wrangler, and Caterpillar, the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer2.

The Company’s sponsorship agreement with PBR was executed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 for the remaining duration of the 2021 season as well as the total duration of the 2022 and 2023 seasons (up to and including the final sponsored event performance of 2023), and provides for several sponsorship benefits which include but are not limited to the following (subject to availability and restrictions at each venue, as well as local regulations for each venue):

Exclusivity in the Combustible Smoke Products category

Arena marketing placements (e.g., digital signage, in-arena commercials, concourse display)

In-arena sweepstakes promotion (TAAT™ Cowboy Cool Sweepstakes) once per contract year

TAAT™ branded “smoke zone”, a designated smoking section at select event venues

In-market sponsorships (e.g., Cowboy Cool Tailgate, PBR Afterparty)

Official partnership with PBR’s PBRewards program, with in-arena and digital support

Social media and digital elements (e.g., sponsorship of original content episodes by PBR, banner ads on the PBR.com website)



Sponsorship of PBR has provided substantial value for many lifestyle-driven brand names that desire visibility among the highly engaged audience of PBR events. For instance, 54% of PBR fans were more likely to recognize a sponsor than the average adult in the United States, and 12% of fans made a purchase from a company specifically because it was a PBR sponsor3. Further substantiating the value of PBR sponsorships in the tobacco industry, when the parent company of chewing tobacco brand Copenhagen was limited to one sponsorship per year in the United States, PBR was the firm’s sponsorship of choice in 20084.

“We are thrilled to enter into this sponsorship agreement with PBR,” said TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella. “The strong record of PBR’s sponsorship renewal speaks to its success in delivering on the brand awareness metrics sought by its sponsors. We believe that being a sponsor of PBR can provide excellent visibility for our brand among smokers aged 21+ who follow the league and its events, and we look forward to seeing how this can help us build upon our existing brand equity as we begin efforts to scale our product rollout in the United States.”

Billed as “America’s original extreme sport1”, bull riding became popular in the southwestern United States during the mid-1800s as an adaptation of ranch and horsemanship skill competitions held throughout Mexico starting in the 16th century5. PBR was formed in 1992 by an entrepreneurial group of 20 bull riders and today attracts an annual total of more than three million fans in attendance of its live events. Over 500 bull riders from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Australia currently hold PBR memberships and participate in events which lead to the annual PBR World Finals, where more than USD $10 million in prize money is at stake each year1. The 2021 PBR World Finals is to be held at the T-Mobile Arena near the Las Vegas strip from November 3 through November 7, where the TAAT™ brand will be made visible to a nightly live audience of up to 20,000 fans6.

TAAT™ Chief Revenue Officer Tim Corkum commented, “Introducing a new brand in the cigarette category begins with understanding who the target consumer is and what needs they have that aren’t being met by other brands. The typical consumer journey for any product begins with brand awareness, which needs to be accomplished through consistent and repeated exposure to the TAAT™ brand in places to which their attention is regularly drawn. Our current digital advertising efforts provide us a relatively low-cost way to reach smokers aged 21+ through channels on which they spend much of their time learning about new products. We have not limited ourselves to online promotion, as the TAAT™ brand has been advertised on gas pump video display screens and in-store point of sale materials. We have also instituted retailer education programs where the majority of cigarettes are sold, and as a result the TAAT™ brand is presented to smokers aged 21+ repeatedly during their purchase decision moments that happen several times per week. This PBR sponsorship now evolves our ability to incorporate more lifestyle elements that can connect the TAAT™ brand more intimately with our consumer base and expose our brand to even more smokers who will associate TAAT™ as a brand which complements their sporting passion. More important than simply branding and signage, TAAT™ will be able to incorporate experiential marketing, product trials, and user interaction that will allow us to directly reinforce the TAAT™ message with a large fan base of smokers aged 21+ in several markets across the United States in which PBR events are held annually.”



