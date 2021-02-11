Log in
TAB Bank Provides Aluminum Extrusion Manufacturing Company in Ohio with a $12 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

02/11/2021 | 09:22am EST
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $12 million asset-based credit facility for an aluminum extrusion manufacturing company based in Ohio. The facility is based on a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.  

The company produces a wide range of standard and custom designed aluminum extrusions in several grades of aluminum alloys and tempers.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Managing Director and Head of Originations for the Western Region. Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
