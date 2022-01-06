TAG, Inc. Announces Record Year for 2021

TAG, Inc. announced a 32 percent increase in revenue in 2021 and a 16 percent growth in employees.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Inc., the leader in healthcare procure to pay (P2P) optimization, cost savings, and consulting, announced a record year for revenue and people growth in 2021.

TAG's revenue for 2021 reached its highest in company history and a 32 percent increase over the previous year as it continues to deliver savings and efficiencies to health systems across the USA. The organization's Operations department grew by 16 percent, allowing TAG to deliver more savings and provide additional services.

"It has been a pivotal year for us as we continue to help our clients recover funds lost throughout the pandemic and take on consulting roles providing process efficiencies and filling gaps caused by staffing shortages," said CEO, John Weiss. "We were able to grow our product offerings by assisting health systems with 1099 complexities, transition leadership during times of change, and even outsource our staff to fill voids in client AP departments. We continue to help in any way we can to develop partnerships with our clients that last for years."

In 2021, TAG announced several new service offerings and business partnerships that include:

1099 Review and Appeal Identification

Invoice Processing Outsourcing

Aged Accrual / RNI Reduction & Resolution

Supply Chain Consulting

Telecom Expense Management and additional IT Optimization and Security

Leadership Development now included in our Discovery Review

"Our success has really come down to our relationships with our clients. We don't just say we are here to help; we actually act on it. This has led to creative collaborations to fulfill their needs and, in the process, harness those relationships," stated Michael Nisivoccia, Director of Business Development at TAG. "We want to continue working with customers who leverage leading-edge Procure to Pay practices to better serve their communities. I'm excited to see what's in store for 2022."

